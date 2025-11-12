President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses National Construction Summit in Boksburg, 13 Nov

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 13 November 2025, address the National Construction Summit 2025.

The two-day Summit takes place at the Birchwood Hotel & OR Tambo Conference Centre in Boksburg, Gauteng.

This year’s theme is, “Unlocking Infrastructure Delivery: Raising Construction Industry Performance”.

It is the second annual Summit this year, which is earmarked to bring together leaders from government, business, labour and civil society to discuss various issues.

Deliberations will, among other objectives, focus on how to improve the efficiency of infrastructure delivery and performance.

The Summit will be updated on efforts to combat construction mafia and eliminate construction site disruptions.

Delegates will also discuss as transformation and skills development.

The Summit details are:

Date: Thursday, 13 November 2025

Time: 08h00

Venue: Birchwood Hotel Boksburg, Gauteng

