Governor Stein Announces a New Headquarters for Scout Motors, Creating 1,200 Jobs in Mecklenburg County

Raleigh, N.C.

Today Governor Josh Stein announced Scout Motors Inc., an automotive manufacturer, will create 1,200 jobs in Mecklenburg County. The project will invest more than $206.9 million to establish its corporate headquarters operation in the City of Charlotte.

“Scout Motors is revitalizing an iconic American brand, creating high-quality jobs, and building the next great automotive company right here in the Carolinas,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Our business-friendly climate, our top-tier research universities and community colleges, our leadership in the clean energy economy, our quality of life, and above all, our people make companies want to call North Carolina home.”

The Scout, originally produced by International Harvester from 1961-80, was the world’s first utility vehicle capable of both off-road adventure and family duty. Scout Motors was formed in 2022 to craft the next era of trucks and rugged SUVs rooted in the same tradition that made the original an American icon. In October 2024, Scout Motors unveiled its new concept vehicles, the Scout® Traveler™ SUV and Scout Terra™ truck, both designed with an all-electric or extended-range electric model. Initial production is targeted to begin in 2027 at the Scout Motors Production Center, which is now under construction. Scout Motors will establish a 300,000-square-foot office for its headquarters which will serve as the home base for research and development, IT, finance, sales, marketing, and other corporate functions of the company.

“Charlotte is the ideal home for Scout Motors – a place as dynamic as our people and brand, where heritage and pride meet progress and innovation,” said Scott Keogh, President and CEO of Scout Motors. “With a thriving talent pool, world-class universities, and a deserved reputation as a launchpad for bold ideas, Charlotte offers the momentum we need to scale quickly and sustainably. We’ll build a headquarters that reflects our culture, empowers our teams, and connects us to a region that’s fast becoming a national hub for mobility and manufacturing.”

“Scout Motors carries forward a proud American legacy of innovation and craftsmanship to North Carolina,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “We’re honored that this storied brand is building its next chapter here—joining dozens of world-class companies that have chosen to invest in our state. With our talented workforce, strong business climate, and exceptional quality of life, Scout Motors reinforces why North Carolina remains America’s Top State for Business.”

While salaries for the positions will vary, the average annual salary is expected to be $172,878, exceeding the Mecklenburg County average of $86,830. These new jobs could create a potential annual payroll impact of more than $207.4 million for the region.

Scout Motors’ operation in North Carolina will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee earlier today. Over the course of the 12-year term of this grant, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by $4.8 billion. Using a formula that takes into account the new tax revenues generated by the new jobs and capital investment, the JDIG agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $46,524,750, spread over 12 years. State payments occur only following performance verification by the departments of Commerce and Revenue that the company has met its incremental job creation and investment targets.

The project’s projected return on investment of public dollars is 67 percent, meaning for every dollar of potential cost to the state, the state receives $1.67 in state revenue. JDIG projects result in positive net tax revenue to the state treasury, even after taking into consideration the grant’s reimbursement payments to a given company.

Because Scout Motors chose a site in Mecklenburg County, which is classified by the state’s economic tier system as Tier 3, the company’s JDIG agreement also calls for moving as much as $15.5 million into the state’s Industrial Development Fund – Utility Account. The Utility Account helps rural communities anywhere in the state finance necessary infrastructure upgrades to attract future business.

“This is outstanding news for Mecklenburg County and the entire state of North Carolina,” said Senator Caleb Theodros. “I am excited to welcome Scout Motors, these 1,200 jobs, and millions in investments, which will create great opportunities for our community.”

“Days like this are the result of the hard work of our many local, regional, and state economic development professionals,” said Representative Becky Carney. “I am grateful for the collaboration and support that they’ve extended to Scout Motors to help them decide to make Charlotte its homebase.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in this project include the North Carolina General Assembly, the Commerce Department’s Division of Workforce Solutions, the North Carolina Community College System, Central Piedmont Community College, the University of North Carolina System, the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, North Carolina A&T State University, the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, Mecklenburg County, CharlotteWorks, and the City of Charlotte.