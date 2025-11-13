Anjalts Releases New Single ‘Summer is Gone’ from Her Upcoming Album Northern Lights

IXO MUSIC JOINS ANJALTS ON HER LATEST RELEASE FROM HER FORTHCOMING THIRD ALBUM

Don’t want the cold to come. ’Cause you’re not here with me, With me (With me)” — Anjalts

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- There is always something special about those long, drawn-out summer days— walks on the beach, sitting by the campfire, and looking up at the warm night sky. And poetically, some lyrics just hold those fleeting summer moments:I miss the sun in your hair / I miss the sky everywhere / Falling for you — now summer is goneNow, with cold fronts sweeping in and snow touching parts of the country, it feels official that “Summer is Gone,” also the name of the latest single from musician and producer Anjalts, has arrived. The song drops on November 14, 2025, bringing an upbeat, retro-pop rhythm simmering through the airwaves.“It’s a light, shiny track she wrote late one night in the studio,” says engineer Acen Sinclair. Recording it was seamless right from the very first note. She sings with an extended cadence and range that changes in every song. Sometimes she deliberately tones down the higher vibratos — unlike her last track ‘Fire in the Rain’, where she surprised me with a powerful emotional note at the end.”“Summer is Gone” leans more nostalgic, like observing a quiet conversation through the artist’s lens . Its intimate lyrics reveal the yearning of summertime love and the ache of separation as the season fades:Don’t want the cold to come / ’Cause you’re not here with me / With me / With meThere’s a subtle echo of Fleetwood Mac’s melodic warmth, Amy Winehouse’s soulful grit, and Eurythmics’ lyrical storytelling — with lead synths and acoustic guitars entwining around smooth, driving drums and a steady undercurrent of bass.Anjalts evolution as an artist feels even more personal on this twelfth track, lifted from her forthcoming third full-length album, Northern Lights. Writing, producing, and performing all 15 tracks, Anjalts continues to connect with listeners through her music, art, and poetry — keeping all those feel-good moments under the sun like an unforgettable memory. Sometimes, that reflection feels bittersweet, like the end of summer itself.“Summer is Gone” arrives November 14 on all streaming platforms worldwide.Listen first right HERE CONNECT WITH ANJALTSOfficial Website: https://anjalts.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/anjalts/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AnjaltsMusic X: https://x.com/anjalts Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Anjalts1/ Song link: https://anjalts.com/summerisgone

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.