Anjalts Shining Dance-Pop Single 'Every Breath' Drops September 19

With its Hypnotic Chorus and High-Energy Production, IXO Music Launches Anjalts New Single

If I could / Give you the reason / Tell you my feelings / In this hazy sphere” — Anjalts

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Watching the evolution of this solitary musician/songwriter is like witnessing a living story unfold through music—each track from her forthcoming third album marking a chapter of growth, struggle, and triumph. Her latest dance-pop single, “Every Breath,” arrives Friday, September 19, as the album’s tenth track. The single simmers with an atmospheric, high-energy vibe, stirring a sentient underground dance scene beyond mirrored disco lights—where intimacy feels more priceless than ever in a dystopian world.“Every Breath” follows Anjalts’ earlier 2025 releases, the acoustic-driven Chasing the Wind and Dim the Lights—all written, produced, and performed entirely by the artist. Built on deep kicks and bass pulsating like a heartbeat, the track is both breathless and soothing, with melodic vocals that weave the contrasting forces into unity. An immersive, high-energy ambience carries nonstop momentum, anchored by rhythmic acoustic guitar and bass in the background.Lyrically, the song channels the open-ended questions of “if I could”—two young people trying to find their place in today’s bedlam. The opening lines—If I could / Give you the reason / Tell you my feelings / In this hazy sphere—set the tone of a breathless attraction unfolding through a thoughtful exchange. Its deep bassline propels the mantra-like chorus— “You’re in every breath I take, you’re in every thought I make”—which embodies the paradox of a hyper-connected world that nonetheless feels profoundly disconnected.“In the mix of things, the song transcends on headphones like a temporary escape to simply dance,” says Elle Asti, CEO of IXO Music, who has advocated to launch Anjalts music releases since her debut album Air to Fire (2023) and sophomore release Bluency (2024) , and continues with her third album due out late autumn.“It’s great to be a part of an artistry that shines when music is organically created from genuine human experience,” adds Acen Sinclair, studio engineer at IXO Music. “Mixing this flow of music holds more heart, like a universal yearning to connect in a more meaningful way—with every breath, and with every thought.”Beyond the hypnotic chorus, energetic production, and pensive lyrics, “Every Breath” carries both the exhilaration and vulnerability of youthful love—further defining an artist who passionately creates music from ground up. Anjalts stands out as one of the few independent voices lighting up the alt-pop scene of the future.“Every Breath” will be available on all major streaming platforms worldwide on September 19, LISTEN HERE CONNECT WITH ANJALTSOfficial Website: https://anjalts.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/anjalts/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AnjaltsMusic X: https://x.com/anjalts Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Anjalts1/

Chasing the Wind by Anjalts, Official Video

