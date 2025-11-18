Jointechlabs Expands in Europe With Swiss Registration and Appointment of Noted Physician to Scientific Board

Dr. Markus Klingenberg www.jointechlabs.com Mini-Stem System received its CE Mark approval in 2024

Dr. Markus Klingenberg brings new clinical and research depth to company. Swiss device registration enables full expansion into Switzerland.

I look forward to working with the team in advancing the quality of results using their novel technology in the EU and throughout the world.” — Dr. Markus Klingenberg

BRANDON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jointechlabs , Inc., a US and EU-based regenerative medicine devices and therapeutics company, today announced the addition of Dr. Markus Klingenberg to the company’s scientific advisory board. He joins a board comprising individuals renowned for their expertise in orthopedics and aesthetics, including researchers, practitioners, surgeons, and academics. Based in Bonn, Germany, Dr. Klingenberg joins the company at the same time the company’s medical devices have been approved for sale in Switzerland, marking European expansion outside the EU.● About Dr. KlingenbergDr. Klingenberg is a well known and respected orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine practitioner. Klingenberg is Senior Physician at the Beta Clinic in Bonn and is widely published in scientific journals and consumer publications. Additionally, he has trained in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Great Britain, and the USA, and is a competitive athlete and judo practitioner.Dr. Klingenberg joins the board at an important time to help guide the company’s scientific direction and priorities, as well as to stay informed on regenerative medicine developments.“I look forward with enthusiasm to working with Jointechlabs on their regenerative medicine devices and therapies,” said Dr. Klingenberg. He went on to say “The company’s products and scientific reputation are leaders in microfat solutions. They are a perfect fit with my skills and interests.”Dr. Nathan Katz, CEO of Jointechlabs, said “I deeply respect the skill and perspective of Dr. Klingenberg and I welcome him to our team.”Additionally, Dr. George A Skarpas, Jointechlabs’ Scientific Lead for EU Clinical Studies, has also been named to the scientific advisory board.● Switzerland RegistrationSeparately, Jointechlabs has been granted Mandate ID CHRN-AR-20010382-MF-00001 by the Swiss government, enabling the company to sell its medical devices throughout Switzerland. At the same time, the company has been invited by the GGBa, western Switzerland’s official investment promotion agency, to broaden its scope of research and operations in Switzerland.“We are impressed with the products and rapid expansion of Jointechlabs,” said Thomas Bohn, CEO of the GGBa. He continued “We welcome Jointechlabs to Switzerland and look forward to their participation in the Swiss medical community.”“Expanding in Switzerland has been part of our strategy for many years,” declared Dr. Nishit Pancholi, COO of Jointechlabs. “We are thrilled to be able to execute on that strategy with such noteworthy partners.”● About JointechlabsPrivately-held Jointechlabs is an emerging worldwide leader in point-of-care regenerative medicine. Jointechlabs enables healthcare practitioners and hospitals to provide safe, cost-effective, non-surgical regenerative medicine therapies. Additionally, these therapies can be delivered at the point-of-care without change in infrastructure.FDA-cleared MiniTC® is a stand-alone device for processing autologous fat into regenerative-cell-rich microfat. Microfat can be used for a variety of orthopedic, aesthetic, wound healing, and reconstructive surgery applications. Outside the US, CE-Mark-approved Mini-Stem System® prepares microfat and also extracts Stromal Vascular Fraction.Pipeline products include stem-cell therapeutics such as 3D Bioprinted wound repair and injectable stem cell scaffolds.More information at www.jointechlabs.com

Introduction to Mini-Stem System®

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.