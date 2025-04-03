Jointechlabs Names Dr. George A. Skarpas Scientific Clinical Lead for EU Clinical Studies

Dr. George A. Skarpas www.jointechlabs.com Mini-Stem System®

Renowned orthopedic surgeon and expert brings clinical trial expertise, strengthening Jointechlabs' collaboration with the ESSKA-ORBIT Consensus Group.

I’m thrilled to help Jointechlabs develop and publicize regenerative medicine solutions in orthopedic and aesthetics applications.” — Prof. Dr. George A. Skarpas MD, PhD, MSc

BRANDON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jointechlabs , Inc., a Florida-based regenerative medicine devices and therapeutics company, today announced the appointment of Prof. Dr. George A. Skarpas MD, PhD, MSc, as the company’s scientific clinical lead for EU clinical studies and coordinator with the European ESSKA-ORBIT consensus group. He joins the company months after the firm received CE Mark approval for its innovative Mini-Stem System As Jointechlabs’ principal clinical investigator, Prof. Dr. Skarpas is responsible for envisioning, designing, executing, and reporting on key clinical trials. These trials will include current and future products and for multiple indications. Target results will be novel and high-quality data that can be relied upon in the scientific and medical communities.“I have great respect for Dr. Skarpas. I am excited that he has joined our team in the critical area of clinical trials,” said Dr. Nathan Katz, CEO of Jointechlabs. “He brings additional expertise as well as depth of perspective to our regenerative medicine solutions.”● About Professor SkarpasProfessor Skarpas is a well-recognized figure in the field of regenerative orthopaedics. He is a practicing surgeon and renowned on both sides of the Atlantic. Dr. Skarpas has fulfilled and published a broad range of research. His research includes various techniques and application methods together with clinical trials for different lesion modalities. These include cartilage repair, ligament and tendon repair/reconstruction, sports injuries, and others. He is also a faculty member of the RAND ESSKA/ICRS Consensus Working Group for injectable therapies both for PRP and Cell-Based Treatments.His other current responsibilities include Head of 3rd Orthopaedic Dept. for Sports Injuries & Regenerative Medicine, Mitera General Hospital, Hellenic Healthcare Group. He is also Adjunct Professor of Medicine, Hellenic Open University; Clinical Tutoring of Orthopaedic Surgery-Sports Medicine, University of Nicosia.“I’m thrilled to help Jointechlabs develop and publicize regenerative medicine solutions in orthopedic and aesthetics applications,” stated Dr. Skarpas. “I look forward to working with the team in advancing the quality of results using their novel technology in the EU and throughout the world.”● About JointechlabsPrivately-held Jointechlabs is an emerging worldwide leader in point-of-care regenerative medicine. Jointechlabs enables healthcare practitioners and hospitals to provide safe, cost-effective, non-surgical regenerative medicine therapies. Additionally, these therapies can be delivered at the point-of-care without change in infrastructure.FDA-cleared MiniTCfor the US market is a stand-alone device for processing autologous fat into regenerative-cell-rich microfat for a variety of orthopedic, aesthetic, wound healing, and reconstructive surgery applications. Outside the US, CE-Mark-approved Mini-Stem System® prepares microfat and also extracts Stromal Vascular Fraction. Pipeline products include stem-cell therapeutics such as 3D Bioprinted wound repair and injectable stem-cell scaffolds.More information at www.jointechlabs.com

