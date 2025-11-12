Former Chief Justice VandeWalle receives inaugural Distinguished Alumni Award from UND Law Review

Former Chief Justice VandeWalle received the inaugural Distinguished Alumni Award from the University of North Dakota Law Review, as presented by Editor in Chief, Erin Cummings, and Managing Editor, Taylor House. Governor Kelly Armstrong and First Lady Kjersti Armstrong hosted a luncheon including Federal District Judge Daniel M. Traynor, Justice Daniel Crothers, Justice Lisa Fair McEvers, author Cecile Wehrman, and several other distinguished guests.

