Job Announcement: Clerk of Court for Municipal Court - Devils Lake

Clerk of Court is a full-time position available in service of the Municipal Court System in Devils Lake, ND at a Grade 7 with a salary range of $44,640 – $61,212 per year depending on experience and skillset.

General responsibilities include providing clerical support in the operation of the Municipal Court System, preparation of cases for court, citation processing, and book-keeping. Benefits include vacation and sick leave, health insurance (includes vision and dental), and a retirement plan.

A copy of the job description can be obtained on the city’s website at www.dvlnd.com or at Devils Lake City Hall. Applications can be submitted to Spencer Halvorson, City Administrator/Auditor, at the Devils Lake City Office located at 423 6th Street NE.

Applications can be mailed to PO Box 1048, Devils Lake, ND 58301. Deadline to receive applications is Friday, December 19, 2025 at 5:00pm CST.

For any additional inquiries, please contact the City Administrator/Auditor at spencerh@dvlnd.com or (701) 662-7600 Ext: 222.

Job Title: Clerk of Municipal Court

Department: Municipal Court

Reports To: Municipal Judge

FLSA Status: Non-exempt

Date: November 24, 2025

Grade: 7

General Statement of Duties: Provide clerical support in the operation of the Municipal Court System and other duties as assigned.

Position and Hours: This is a full-time position, and the employee is entitled to all benefits offered by the City. The employee will work 40 hours per week, Monday through Friday.

Examples of Duties: Any one position may not include all of the duties listed nor do the listed examples include all duties which may be found in the positions of this class.

• Prepare Cases for Court

o Enter cases into case management system

o Attach updated violator's record to each case file

o Review records and citations with the Judge before court

o Prepare trial schedule

• Process Citations

o Maintains information in the case management system regarding criminal infractions and traffic violations

o Type disposition on each citation

o Total and balance bond money collected

o Type court cases and dispositions on the docket

o Notify any "Not Guilty" pleas and enter on hearing calendar

o Process summons and complaints

o Issue and process warrants

o Transfer of cases to District Court

o Follow-up of suspended sentences or conditions of sentence

o Process Parking Tickets

• Record Fines Collected

o Deposit all fines collected

o Record deposits and balance accounts

o Record all fines on the docket

o Prepare a month report of name, charge, disposition, and fines collected

Education: Knowledge and level of competency commonly associated with completion of an associate degree in office management, legal assistant, paralegal, or course study related to the occupational field. Work experience related to the field may substitute for postsecondary degree.

Experience: Requires a considerable knowledge of English, spelling, mathematics, and other clerical type responsibilities. Responsibilities would benefit from sufficient experience to understand the clerical and administrative principles relevant to the major duties of the position, usually associated with two or three years’ experience in a similar position. Legal assistant experience in a law office or clerk’s office, along with book-keeping experience, is preferred. Applicant must have the ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with other employees. Must be able to keep all matters and materials confidential.