Behavioral Innovations Marks 100th Center with Grand Opening in Webster, TX

25 Years of Hope: Autism Therapy Provider Opens 100th Center in Webster

Reaching our 100th center in the heart of Webster is about more than growth—it’s about providing real hope and support to families right here in the community.” — Ed Maher, CEO of Behavioral Innovations

WEBSTER, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Behavioral Innovations , a leader in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy services, is proud to announce the opening of its 100th center, in Webster, Texas. This milestone is particularly important as it coincides with the organization's 25th anniversary, highlighting a quarter-century of helping children with autism thrive.The Webster location, situated at 920 Clear Lake City Blvd, Suite 400 , expands access to autism therapy for families across Clear Lake, Friendswood, League City, and the greater Bay Area. The center will serve children ages 18 months to 10 years, with services designed to build communication, social, and life skills that carry over into home, school, and community settings.Local Impact: Supporting Families in Webster and the Bay AreaAutism diagnoses continue to rise nationwide, and families in the Webster/Clear Lake region often face long waitlists for therapy. The new ABA center aims to bridge this gap by offering:• Early intervention services to help children reach developmental milestones sooner• Personalized treatment plans created by Board-Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs)• Family training and coaching to support parents and caregivers at home• After-school programs to build peer and social interaction skills“Reaching our 100th center in the heart of Webster is about more than growth—it’s about providing real hope and support to families right here in the community,” said Ed Maher, CEO of Behavioral Innovations. “We’re proud to bring our mission closer to home for Bay Area families and grateful to celebrate this achievement in our 25th year.”Celebrating the MilestoneTo mark this momentous occasion, Behavioral Innovations will host a grand opening celebration on October 24th at 5pm at the Webster center. The event will feature:• Ribbon-cutting ceremony with local officials and community partners• Sensory-friendly activities and opportunities to meet the care team• Refreshments and opportunities to tour the centerThe event is open to the public, and families, health care providers and community partners interested in services are encouraged to attend. RSVP here About Behavioral InnovationsBehavioral Innovations is a national provider of evidence-based behavioral health services specializing in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for children with autism. With more than 100 centers in multiple states, the organization offers comprehensive, individualized care backed by experienced clinicians and a family-centered philosophy.For more information about the Webster location or to schedule a media interview, please contact Ashly Joys at ajoys@bi-aba.com.

