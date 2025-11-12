ARCSA International Announces Technical Symposium event for May 2026

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARCSA International, a leading authority in rainwater and stormwater harvesting, will host the ARCSA Technical Symposium, a new flagship industry event bringing together rainwater and stormwater professionals, engineers, designers, and sustainability leaders, May 20-21, 2026, at the Grundfos Headquarters in Brookshire, Texas.The ARCSA Technical Symposium is designed to be a premier technical forum focused on the future of rainwater and stormwater solutions. Over two days, participants will engage in expert-led sessions, code updates, and collaborative discussions aimed at advancing system design, installation best practices, and regulatory innovation.“The ARCSA Technical Symposium represents an important next step in how we connect science, design, and policy to support resilient water systems,” said ARCSA International Executive Director Heather Kinkade. “By bringing together leaders across the rainwater and stormwater sectors, we’re creating a platform for innovation that will help shape the future of sustainable water management.”Key program features will include:• Technical Education: In-depth workshops and presentations led by leading experts in rainwater and stormwater system design and installation.• Networking Opportunities: Direct engagement with municipal leaders, sustainability professionals; equipment manufacturers and distributors; and industry innovators.• Technology Spotlight: The symposium will feature a focused exhibitor area where attendees can explore table displays highlighting innovative rainwater and stormwater technologies.The symposium will be hosted at Grundfos’ state-of-the-art training facility, built to support immersive, hands-on learning and live demonstrations.Registration will open in late 2025, with additional details on presentations, exhibitor participation, and sponsorship opportunities to follow. Attendance will be limited to foster collaboration and maximize engagement among participants.About ARCSA InternationalFounded in 1994, ARCSA International, a member of The IAPMO Group, advances sustainable rainwater and stormwater harvesting practices through education, advocacy, training, and standards development.For more information, visit arcsainternational.org.

