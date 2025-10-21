IAPMO at the ANSI Innovation Summit Demonstrates How Codes and Standards Advance U.S. Competitiveness and Public Health

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IAPMOis proud to be a diamond sponsor and administrating organization at the 2025 ANSI Innovation Summit this week.Formerly World Standards Week, the ANSI Innovation Summit is an annual event that convenes the Institute's members and private- and public-sector stakeholders from across the standards and conformity assessment communities to come together, learn from each other, and showcase their important work.“The ANSI Innovation Summit is the perfect venue to demonstrate how codes and standards protect public health and safety, and drive progress forward,” said Gaby Davis, IAPMO chief administrative officer, ANSI Executive Standards Council vice chair and a member of the ANSI Board of Directors and Executive Committee. “This week, we are honored to be the administrating organization and participate in the inaugural showcase, illustrating how we’ve done our part in delivering impactful change to our communities through our work.”Innovation and Transformation Showcase: Standards Power ProgressAt the Summit's showcase event, IAPMO will share two major initiatives where code provisions informed by research delivered direct economic and social impact:1. Right-Sizing Plumbing Pipes: Cost Savings and Water Conservation Built into CodeIAPMO presents its breakthrough pipe-sizing formula, included in the Uniform Plumbing Code (UPC). The IAPMO Water Demand Calculatortool replaces a wasteful 90-year-old pipe-sizing method by accurately predicting the actual water use patterns in modern homes with water-efficient fixtures. Right-sizing pipes can reduce new single-family home construction costs by an average of more than $2,000, and up to $5,000, while reducing structural water waste and minimizing water stagnation to safeguard water quality.2. IWSH: Community Dignity Through ComplianceIAPMO will also showcase how codes and standards serve as vital tools for both equity and economic opportunity through the work of its public charity, the International Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (IWSH) Foundation. Highlighting a recent IWSH Community Plumbing Challenge project on the Navajo Nation, where IWSH replaced unsafe, outdated fixtures with code-compliant infrastructure, IAPMO is demonstrating how the application of standards is a crucial factor in affirming community dignity.A Commitment to Collaborative ProgressThe ANSI Innovation Summit underscores the importance of the standards community working together to address global challenges. Reflecting on IAPMO's participation and the necessity of unified action, Dave Viola, IAPMO CEO, offered a concluding thought on the week's themes: “When the standards community works together, it can solve the world's greatest challenges, from managing water scarcity and energy efficiency to safeguarding the health of every community.”# # #About IAPMOIAPMO, a global team of experts engaging industry and government for a safer built environment, ​develops codes and standards, including the flagship Uniform Plumbing Code (UPC) and Uniform Mechanical Code (UMC), and offers the UPC and UMC certification marks, which serve as a consistent model for building professionals, manufacturers and researchers. Deep expertise in codes and standards is applied to rigorous product testing, certification and inspection services, professional development offerings, policy and advocacy work. IAPMO also serves the market under specialty brands including The IAPMO Group, Construction Products Group, System Certifications Body and IWSH, its nonprofit foundation. For more information, visit www.iapmo.org

