Renew Financial to Participate as Gold Sponsor and Panelist at the FLASH 2025 National Disaster Resilience Conference

CLEARWATER BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renew Financial, a pioneer and leading provider of residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing, is proud to announce its participation as a Gold Sponsor and featured panelist at the 2025 National Disaster Resilience Conference (NDRC2025), hosted by its partner, the Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH). The conference will be held November 19–20, 2025, in Clearwater Beach, Florida.The NDRC2025 brings together leaders and experts across sectors, including academia, government, financial services, home building, and research, to share the latest insights on creating resilient, insurable homes and communities that can withstand and recover from natural disasters. This year’s theme focuses on advancing the shared vision of the “ultimate American DREAM home,” one that is durable, resilient, energy efficient, affordable, and sustainable.As part of the conference, Renew Financial CEO Vinay Gupta will participate in a Spotlight Interview titled “Financing Resilience for Homeowners.” Moderated by John Zarrella, President of JZ Media and former CNN correspondent, the discussion will explore how Renew Financial’s innovative financing model helps homeowners strengthen their properties against hurricanes, high winds, and floods, making disaster-resilient home improvements more accessible and affordable for all.“Resilience starts at home,” said Vinay Gupta, CEO of Renew Financial. “At Renew, we believe every homeowner should have access to the tools and financing they need to protect their family and property. By integrating clean energy and disaster-resistance upgrades through PACE, we’re not only building stronger homes, but stronger communities that can better withstand the challenges ahead.”Through its residential PACE program, Renew Financial has funded over $2 billion in home improvement projects, reducing more than 2 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions, saving 2.7 billion gallons of water, and contributing to the creation of nearly 27,000 local jobs.As a proud partner of FLASH, Renew Financial shares in its mission to empower homeowners, advance resilience, and promote innovative solutions that help families safeguard what matters most, their homes and communities.For more information about the 2025 National Disaster Resilience Conference, visit www.nationaldisasterresilienceconference.org . To learn more about how Renew Financial supports homeowners in building resilient, sustainable homes, visit www.renewfinancial.com About Renew FinancialRenew Financial Group LLC (Renew Financial) is a leading residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing provider in Florida and California (PACE Program Administrator License #60DBO-90653). Focusing on community impacts, Renew Financial is committed to driving resiliency and environmentally beneficial projects through the residential PACE program. Renew Financial has funded more than $2 billion in PACE projects that have led to greenhouse gas reductions (GHGs) of over 2 million metric tons, equivalent to removing over 431,000 cars from the road. These projects have also contributed to the creation of nearly 27,000 local jobs and savings of over 2.7 billion gallons of water. Renew Financial is a trademark of Renew Financial Holdings, Inc.

