Renew Financial's residential PACE financing is now available to homeowners in Lincoln and Mountain House, California

Renew's PACE financing is now available to homeowners in Lincoln and Mountain House. These cities join 361 other California jurisdictions in the program.

LINCOLN, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renew Financial, a leading provider and pioneer in residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing, announced today that the Cities of Lincoln and Mountain House have opted in to participate in the residential PACE program. This approval provides thousands of homeowners in these cities access to affordable financing for energy efficiency, resiliency, and water-conservation upgrades that protect homes, lower utility bills, and strengthen communities.A Proven Track Record of Impact and ResultsRenew Financial’s PACE program has a demonstrated history of delivering significant benefits:• Financial Investment: The program has funded over $2 billion in clean energy and resiliency investments across its participating communities in California and Florida, underscoring its ability to drive impactful change at scale.• Resource Conservation: Projects funded with PACE have saved over 2.73 billion gallons of water and 1.61 billion kWh of electricity, highlighting the tangible environmental benefits and resource efficiency achieved through the program.• Economic Growth: Renew Financial’s commitment to community development extends to job creation. Over 28,000 local jobs were generated as a direct result of PACE projects, contributing to boosting local economies and providing valuable employment opportunities.Through PACE, homeowners in Lincoln and Mountain House can finance critical home improvements such as roofing, heating and air conditioning, solar panels, energy storage, windows and doors, and water conservation, among many others. The program offers attractive benefits designed to make these improvements accessible and affordable:• $0 Down: No upfront payment required.• Non-credit score-based approvals.• Flexible Terms: Repayment options up to 30 years.• Property Tax Repayment: Conveniently pay through property taxes.• Robust Consumer Protections: Renew Financial ensures protection via ability-to-pay reviews and transparent disclosures.• Deferred Payments: Up to 17 months before the first annual payment is due (timing depends on when the project funds and how the property taxes are paid)."Expanding into Lincoln and Mountain House means more families can protect their homes from rising energy costs, drought, and extreme weather while investing in long-term property value," said Vinay Gupta, CEO of Renew Financial. Gupta emphasized the broader impact of their work, stating, "PACE is more than financing, it’s a tool to build stronger, safer, and more sustainable communities."Renew Financial's commitment to community development and environmental stewardship is at the forefront of this expansion, empowering residents to contribute to a greener future while securing the comfort and resiliency of their homes. Homeowners can verify their property address eligibility without a credit check at renewmyhome.info About Renew FinancialRenew Financial Group LLC (Renew Financial) is a leading residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing provider in Florida and California. Focusing on community impacts, Renew Financial is committed to driving resiliency and environmentally beneficial projects through the residential PACE program. Renew Financial has funded more than $2 billion in PACE projects that have led to greenhouse gas reductions (GHGs) of over 2 million metric tons, equivalent to removing over 424,000 cars from the road. These projects have also contributed to the creation of nearly 28,000 local jobs and savings of over 2.7 billion gallons of water. Renew Financial is a trademark of Renew Financial Holdings, Inc. California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation - PACE Program Administrator License #60DBO-90653.

