Media Advisory: Baltimore City District Court Re-Entry Project celebrates 20 graduates at its 12th ceremony
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
November 18, 2025
Government Relations and Public Affairs
187 Harry S. Truman Parkway
Annapolis, Maryland 21401
Media Advisory:
Baltimore City District Court Re-Entry Project celebrates 20 graduates at its 12th ceremony
Retired Baltimore Ravens Wide Receiver Jermaine Lewis to serve as the keynote speaker
Approximately 20 graduates of the Baltimore City District Court Re-Entry Project (DCREP) will be recognized for their successful completion of the program on Thursday, November 20, 2025. Presiding Baltimore City District Court Judge Nicole Pastore founded DCREP in 2016 as a court-focused, criminal recidivism initiative offering defendants an opportunity to participate in full-time job training and job placement programs as a condition of their probation or in lieu of incarceration. To date, more than 260 participants have completed the program.
The DCREP graduates will be joined by family, friends, judges, and prosecutors who celebrate their achievement. In addition, Jermaine Lewis, retired Baltimore Ravens wide receiver, will serve as keynote speaker. Lewis attended University of Maryland and began his National Football League career with the Baltimore Ravens in 1996 and played until 2001. He was part of the Baltimore Ravens team during their win over the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXXV.
|WHAT:
|Baltimore City District Court Re-Entry Project’s 12th graduation ceremony
|WHEN:
|Thursday, November 20, 2025, 11 a.m.
|WHERE:
|District Court in Baltimore City
Eastside District Court Building, Courtroom 7
1400 E. North Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21213
|WHO:
|District Court of Maryland Chief Judge John P. Morrissey
Baltimore City District Court Administrative Judge Geoffrey G. Hengerer
Baltimore City District Court Judge Nicole Pastore, presiding
Retired Baltimore Ravens Wide Receiver Jermaine Lewis, keynote speaker
Baltimore City District Court Re-Entry Project graduates
NOTE: Please contact the Maryland Judiciary, Government Relations and Public Affairs office, by email at [email protected] or 410-260-1488, if you plan to attend or have questions. The use of photography and/or video cameras inside the courtroom will be limited. Photographers/videographers will be allowed to take pictures of the graduates during the ceremonial portion of the event. However, pictures are not permitted while the judge is presiding over the DCREP docket on the bench. Judge Pastore and/or graduates may be available for interviews before or after the ceremony. Photography/videography requests should be approved in advance. Photographers must ask participants for their consent prior to taking pictures and/or video.
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.