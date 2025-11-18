Media Advisory: Baltimore City District Court Re-Entry Project celebrates 20 graduates at its 12th ceremony

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 18, 2025

Baltimore City District Court Re-Entry Project celebrates 20 graduates at its 12th ceremony

Retired Baltimore Ravens Wide Receiver Jermaine Lewis to serve as the keynote speaker

Approximately 20 graduates of the Baltimore City District Court Re-Entry Project (DCREP) will be recognized for their successful completion of the program on Thursday, November 20, 2025. Presiding Baltimore City District Court Judge Nicole Pastore founded DCREP in 2016 as a court-focused, criminal recidivism initiative offering defendants an opportunity to participate in full-time job training and job placement programs as a condition of their probation or in lieu of incarceration. To date, more than 260 participants have completed the program.

The DCREP graduates will be joined by family, friends, judges, and prosecutors who celebrate their achievement. In addition, Jermaine Lewis, retired Baltimore Ravens wide receiver, will serve as keynote speaker. Lewis attended University of Maryland and began his National Football League career with the Baltimore Ravens in 1996 and played until 2001. He was part of the Baltimore Ravens team during their win over the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXXV.

WHAT: Baltimore City District Court Re-Entry Project’s 12th graduation ceremony WHEN: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 11 a.m. WHERE: District Court in Baltimore City

Eastside District Court Building, Courtroom 7

1400 E. North Avenue

Baltimore, MD 21213 WHO: District Court of Maryland Chief Judge John P. Morrissey

Baltimore City District Court Administrative Judge Geoffrey G. Hengerer

Baltimore City District Court Judge Nicole Pastore, presiding

Retired Baltimore Ravens Wide Receiver Jermaine Lewis, keynote speaker

Baltimore City District Court Re-Entry Project graduates

NOTE: Please contact the Maryland Judiciary, Government Relations and Public Affairs office, by email at [email protected] or 410-260-1488, if you plan to attend or have questions. The use of photography and/or video cameras inside the courtroom will be limited. Photographers/videographers will be allowed to take pictures of the graduates during the ceremonial portion of the event. However, pictures are not permitted while the judge is presiding over the DCREP docket on the bench. Judge Pastore and/or graduates may be available for interviews before or after the ceremony. Photography/videography requests should be approved in advance. Photographers must ask participants for their consent prior to taking pictures and/or video.

