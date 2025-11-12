National Gold Group Named Top 10 Best Silver IRA Company by Fortune.com

Hawaii-based precious metals firm earns prestigious recognition for exceptional service, competitive pricing, and commitment to investor education.

This recognition from Fortune validates our mission to provide investors with accessible, transparent precious metals investment opportunities.” — David Morenfeld, CEO

KAILUA, HI, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Gold Group, a leading precious metals investment firm, has been recognized by Fortune.com as one of the top 10 best Silver IRA companies of 2025. The prestigious ranking highlights the company's commitment to transparency, customer education, and exceptional service in the precious metals investment industry.In its comprehensive evaluation, Fortune examined eight critical factors including consumer reviews, fee transparency, custodian options, and buyback programs. National Gold Group distinguished itself among competitors through its well-rounded approach to Silver IRA services and dedication to investor success."This recognition from Fortune validates our mission to provide investors with accessible, transparent precious metals investment opportunities," said David Morenfeld, CEO of National Gold Group. "Our team brings over 50 years of combined experience to help clients navigate the complexities of Gold and Silver IRAs to protect their retirement savings."Founded in 2021, National Gold Group has quickly established itself as a trusted partner for investors seeking to diversify their retirement portfolios with precious metals. The company specializes in helping clients convert traditional IRAs, 401(k)s, and other retirement accounts into silver-backed investments.Fortune's analysis highlighted several key strengths that set National Gold Group apart from competitors. The company offers a no-fee buyback program, providing investors with confidence and flexibility when managing their precious metals holdings. Additionally, National Gold Group partners with multiple custodians, giving clients greater freedom to choose where their silver is stored and managed.The company also provides fee discounts for eligible precious metals IRAs, making silver investment more accessible to a broader range of investors. With a minimum deposit of $10,000, National Gold Group serves both new and experienced precious metals investors looking to hedge against inflation and economic volatility.Silver has emerged as an increasingly attractive investment option for retirement portfolios, with its lower price per ounce compared to gold making it accessible to a broader range of investors. As an alternative to gold, silver offers investors an entry point into precious metals IRAs while providing similar protection against inflation and market downturns.National Gold Group's customer-first approach emphasizes education and ongoing support. The company provides comprehensive guidance for investors new to precious metals, from IRA-101 teachings to lifetime support throughout the investment journey. This commitment to education has earned the company outstanding customer reviews, with ratings of 4.8 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot and a perfect 5 out of 5 on Consumer Affairs.Customers consistently praise National Gold Group's experts for their willingness to spend extensive time explaining the nuances of precious metals investing. The company's competitive pricing and transparent communication have also been highlighted in customer testimonials.National Gold Group offers a variety of IRA-approved silver products , including American Silver Eagle Coins, Canadian Silver Maple Leaf Coins, and Austrian Silver Philharmonic Coins. All products meet IRS requirements of 99.9% purity and are stored securely through approved custodians.The Fortune ranking comes at a time when more Americans are seeking alternative investment strategies to protect their retirement savings. Self-directed IRAs invested in precious metals offer unique advantages, including protection against inflation, reduced exposure to stock market volatility, and ownership of tangible assets.Customer service remains a cornerstone of National Gold Group's operations. The company's support team is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pacific Time at 800-719-7408 or via email at info@nationalgoldgroup.com.For more information about National Gold Group's Silver IRA services or to speak with a precious metals specialist, visit www.nationalgoldgroup.com About National Gold GroupNational Gold Group is a precious metals investment firm headquartered in Kailua, Hawaii. Founded in 2021, the company specializes in helping investors diversify their retirement portfolios through silver, gold, and other precious metals IRAs. With over 50 years of combined team experience, National Gold Group is committed to providing transparent, educational, and customer-focused precious metals investment services.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.