National Gold Group Joins Forces with Beyond The Teams to Support Veterans

Leading precious metals company announces collaboration with Navy SEAL-founded nonprofit to support veteran rehabilitation and humanitarian missions worldwide.

KAILUA, HI, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Gold Group, a trusted leader in precious metals investing and retirement planning, today announced their commitment to support Beyond The Teams, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded by former Navy SEALs that supports veteran rehabilitation and recovery while also empowering veterans to conduct humanitarian missions around the world.This alliance brings together National Gold Group's mission to protect Americans' financial futures with Beyond The Teams' mission to unite, heal, and give back to American veterans, their families, as well as non-veterans and groups who are in need, both here and abroad, to improve the human condition wherever possible.Beyond The Teams champions causes that transform lives through three core focus areas: rehabilitation of body, mind, and spirit; recovery support for all service members and their families; and rescue operations in war zones and within communities. Their organization has successfully completed numerous missions, including providing neurorehabilitation services in San Diego, drilling fresh water wells in Uganda, and organizing Honor Paddle events to commemorate first responders."We've built National Gold Group on the principles of service, integrity, and protecting what matters most to American families," said David Morenfeld, President of National Gold Group. "Working with Beyond The Teams allows us to extend that commitment beyond financial security to supporting the brave men and women who have sacrificed so much for our country. Their mission to empower veterans aligns perfectly with our values as a family business."This collaboration will provide financial support and resources to help Beyond The Teams expand its reach and impact. Their organization's unique approach leverages the skills, discipline, and leadership of former Navy SEALs and other veterans to tackle humanitarian challenges both domestically and internationally.National Gold Group has helped thousands of Americans protect their retirement savings through Precious Metals IRAs and direct purchases of Gold, Silver, Platinum, and Palladium. The company's transparent pricing model, lifetime support guarantee, and commitment to education have earned it top ratings in customer satisfaction across multiple review platforms."None of our missions are completed in isolation," said Mike Charbonnet, Executive Director of Beyond The Teams. "It takes commitment, time, and financial resources to empower our missions for success. We look forward to working with National Gold Group as an ally who shares our dedication to service and making an impact in people's lives."Beyond The Teams operates under the motto "We're at our best when we're helping others become their best!" Their achievements include: providing fresh water to a school in Uganda, assisting veterans in securing employment to prevent homelessness, aiding Afghan women in escaping Taliban capture, funding top-quality NeuroRehabilitation care, supporting local communities, and providing medical and scholarship aid to families of fallen soldiers.This collaboration creates a powerful synergy where both organizations support each other's missions. Beyond The Teams brings proven operational excellence, leadership, and a network of skilled veterans dedicated to making a difference, while National Gold Group provides resources and support to help amplify their humanitarian impact.Together, they aim to expand the reach of veteran-led service initiatives that address critical needs, as well as help hard-working Americans protect their savings with precious metals.For more information about National Gold Group, visit www.nationalgoldgroup.com or call 800-719-7408. To learn more about Beyond The Teams and their mission, visit www.beyondtheteams.com or email info@beyondtheteams.org.About National Gold GroupNational Gold Group is a family-owned precious metals company specializing in Precious Metals IRAs and direct purchases of Gold, Silver, Platinum, and Palladium. With transparent pricing, lifetime support, and a commitment to education, National Gold Group has helped thousands of Americans protect their retirement savings with precious metals.About Beyond The TeamsBeyond The Teams is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded by former Navy SEALs to empower veterans and first responders through continued service. The organization is on a mission to uplift individuals and communities worldwide through rehabilitation, recovery, and rescue missions.

