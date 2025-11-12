Creative Women Forum Saudi Arabia 2025 Marks Its Second Edition Under Royal Patronage

A speaker addresses delegates during the Creative Women Forum Saudi Arabia 2025 at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University in Riyadh, held under the patronage of HRH Princess Noura bint Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Distinguished speakers, leaders, and delegates gather on stage for a collective photo at the Creative Women Forum Saudi Arabia 2025 — celebrating women’s leadership, creativity, and collaboration under the patronage of HRH Panelists share insights on innovation, sustainability, and leadership during the Creative Women Forum Saudi Arabia 2025 at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University, highlighting women’s voices shaping the future.

Under Royal Patronage, the Forum gathers global women leaders in Riyadh to empower, engage, and sustain future generations.

It is a space where voices from diverse backgrounds connect, engage, and grow — where ideas are exchanged openly and conversations spark new directions for progress.” — HRH Princess Noura bint Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creative Women Forum Saudi Arabia 2025 : Empower • Engage • Sustain – Women Leading InitiativesVoices intertwine. Ideas converge. Ambitions find purpose.Under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Noura bint Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Creative Women Forum Saudi Arabia 2025 opened at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University from 4–6 November, culminating in a Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony at the National Museum of Saudi Arabia.Now in its second edition, the Forum has become a hallmark of the Kingdom’s evolving narrative — a confluence of leadership, innovation, and imagination. The 2025 theme, “Empower • Engage • Sustain – Women Leading Initiatives,” reflects Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.“This gathering brings together minds and experiences united by curiosity, courage, and the desire to create meaningful change,” said HRH Princess Noura. “It is a space where voices from diverse backgrounds connect, engage, and grow — where ideas are exchanged openly and conversations spark new directions for progress.”Leadership and VisionAt the heart of this international forum stands Olga Balakleets, Founder and CEO of the Creative Women Platform — a visionary entrepreneur who has shaped one of the world’s most dynamic spaces for female leadership and creativity.“It is a great honour to welcome this second edition of the Creative Women Forum Saudi Arabia,” said Balakleets. “Thanks to the extraordinary support of HRH Princess Noura, this Forum has become more than an event — it is a living movement of women united by purpose.”Rebeca Riofrio, Executive Director of the Creative Women Forum Saudi Arabia and Chairwoman of the UK Parliamentary Society for Arts, Fashion & Sports. “The youth of Saudi Arabia are not waiting for the future — they are building it now,” she reflected. “In their creativity lies the promise of transformation.”A Forum for ProgressHosted at Princess Nourah University — the world’s largest women’s university and home to the Women Leadership Centre — the Forum gathered more than 500 delegates: CEOs, policymakers, artists, scientists, and educators, all united by a shared mission to lead with purpose and create meaningful global impact.Across three days, discussions explored the intersections of innovation, sustainability, entrepreneurship, and cultural diplomacy, reinforcing the belief that leadership rooted in creativity can redefine the global future.A Global Assembly of Women LeadersThis year’s Forum welcomed an exceptional constellation of women who have shaped industries and inspired change across continents. Among them were Gloria Ai, Founder of iAsk Media & Capital; Kiera Chaplin, entrepreneur and advocate for empowerment; Dr Aradhana Khowala, CEO of Aptamind Partners; Christina Korp, Founder of SPACE for a Better World; Martha Fiennes, filmmaker and digital artist; Dr Jane Leonard, medical entrepreneur; and The Hon. Islée Oliva Salinas, Chair of the Board of the Creative Women Platform.Other distinguished voices included Dr Sylvia Tiryaki, Ilijana Vavan, Princess Katarina of Serbia, Princess Sophia Wolkonsky, Dr Virginia Rivera, Laura Timm, Viola Edward, Liz Perkins, and Her Royal Majesty Olori Aderonke Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi, Founder of Africa Fashion Week London and Nigeria.From Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region, notable participants included Dr Basma AlBuhairan (Saudi Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution), HH Princess Mashael bint Saud Al Shalan (Aeon Collective), HH Princess Mishael bint Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (The Movement Axis), HE Dr Suzan Alyahya (Royal Institute of Traditional Arts), Dr Amal Al-Abduljabbar (Ministry of Culture), and Eng. Nouf Abdulghani (Principal Buyer). Together, they embodied the Kingdom’s dynamic spirit — bridging tradition, innovation, and transformation.Partnerships that Shape the FutureBehind every transformative initiative stands a network of visionary partners. The Forum’s success was sustained by an exceptional coalition of institutions and organisations dedicated to women’s advancement and sustainability.Strategic Partners included the Arab National Bank (anb), Women Leadership Centre, Ministry of Culture, Women and Energy Association (WE), and Riyadh Municipality.Platinum Partners were Rukun Creative Exchange, AlMashtal, Morini Restaurant, and Jareed Hotel.Gold Partners included DHL Express Saudi Arabia, AGFUND, Lucid Motors, Saudi Electricity Company, Principal Buyer Limited, and Nayyara Banqueting and Conference Center.Silver Partner: Alfanar.Knowledge Partner: Saudi Arabian Botanical Society.Charity Partner: Herfa Cooperative Society.These partnerships formed a bridge between innovation, heritage, and human connection — the true essence of the Forum’s mission.The Gala at the National MuseumOn 6 November, the National Museum of Saudi Arabia glowed in amber light, transformed into a sanctuary of celebration. Within its majestic halls, the Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony honoured women whose vision and leadership continue to shape industry and culture.The evening featured stirring performances by Keri Fuge (soprano), Olga Balakleets (pianist), Mara Galeazzi (prima ballerina), Sophia Patsalides (pop artist), and Mirna Nasser (songwriter), weaving music and art into a shared symphony of achievement.“Tonight is a celebration of creativity, collaboration, and purpose,” said HRH Princess Noura “It is a tribute to those who lead with courage and imagination — and a reminder that when thought meets action, we create something greater than ourselves.”Art as Legacy: The Exhibition Powered by DHLThe Forum concluded with the Creative Women Art Exhibition, curated by Rafael Porzycki and powered by DHL Saudi Arabia. Opening at Princess Nourah University and continuing at the National Museum, the exhibition was inspired by the Ministry of Culture’s Year of Handicrafts initiative.Featuring artists Aida Murad, Saule Suleimenova, Sofia Cacciapaglia, Elisa Insua, Fatimah Al Nimr, and Olivia d’Aboville, the exhibition highlighted the transformative power of creativity and cultural dialogue. Proceeds benefited the Herfa Cooperative Society, supporting Saudi artisans and the preservation of traditional crafts.Here, art transcended expression — becoming continuity: the living story of women creating, leading, and shaping beauty that endures.About the Creative Women PlatformFounded in 2016 in the United Kingdom by Olga Balakleets, the Creative Women Platform has grown into one of the world’s foremost international networks for female leaders, visionaries, and entrepreneurs across more than 50 countries. Bridging business, art, and academia, it connects innovators and thought leaders redefining creativity and leadership on a global scale.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.