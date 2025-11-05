Tenba Launches New Roadie v2 Collection of 4-Wheel and 2-Wheel Rolling Camera Cases

The first-ever rolling camera cases with removable backpack straps, plus the smoothest and most stable spinner wheels available.

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tenba design team spent years developing and refining the latest Roadie v2 Collection with input from imagemakers around the world. These are the first-ever rolling camera cases compatible with optional backpack straps, allowing the Roadie Spinners to be carried comfortably over sand, mud, and rough terrain. The straps can also be completely removed and stored away (or left at home) when not needed.Features include custom-designed (and patent pending) WideTrak spinner wheels for a quiet and smooth rolling experience, rigid protection on all sides, a hidden pocket for an AirTag, and an Add-a-Bag strap to hold anything from a reflector to an apple box. There’s even an optional Luggage Liner that converts the Roadie Spinner into vacation/travel mode.Roadie v2 Spinner 21 Air Case - Checkable, uncrushable, and meets most international carry-on regulations.↘ Virtually uncrushable, withstands up to 500 lb on top↘ Fits 2-3 mirrorless, DSLR or cine cameras (up to pro size w/ grip), 8-10 lenses (up to 400mm 2.8 or 180-600mm)↘ WideTrak Wheels with CloudDrive↘ Optional removable backpack straps↘ Front laptop & accessory pocket↘ International carry-onRoadie v2 Spinner 21 International - Meets the strictest international carry-on regulations.↘ Fits 2-3 mirrorless, DSLR or cine cameras (up to pro size w/ grip), 8-10 lenses (up to 400mm 2.8 or 180-600mm)↘ International carry-on↘ Optional removable backpack straps↘ WideTrak Wheels with CloudDrive↘ Front laptop & accessory pocket↘ Optional luggage liner kitRoadie v2 Spinner 22 - Complies with U.S. domestic and most international carry-on regulations.↘ Fits 2-3 mirrorless, DSLR or cine cameras (up to pro size w/ grip), 8-10 lenses (up to 400mm 2.8 or 180-600mm)↘ International carry-on↘ Optional removable backpack straps↘ WideTrak Wheels with CloudDrive↘ Front laptop & accessory pocket↘ Optional luggage liner kitRoadie v2 Roller 24 - The toughest two-wheel option for larger-than-carry-on camera kits.↘ A complete rolling studio↘ Fits 2-3 mirrorless, DSLR or cine cameras (up to pro size w/ grip), 8-10 lenses (up to 600mm 4.0)↘ Large diameter, shock absorbing wheels↘ Front laptop & accessory pocketRoadie v2 Backpack Straps - Carry a Tenba Roadie Spinner comfortably over any terrain. The straps attach in under thirty seconds and detach in under ten. Each strap is tested to support more than 100 lb (40 kg).Roadie v2 - Luggage Liner Kits - Converts the Roadie v2 Spinner 21 and 22 into vacation/travel mode. Easily fits a week’s worth of clothes while keeping the front pocket available for a laptop, documents, and other essentials.For more information, contactPeter Waisnor, Vice President of Tenba at PeterW@MACGroupUS.com.Tenba - Founded by a photographer in 1977, Tenba introduced the world to soft-sided, professional camera bags and has been an innovation and quality leader in the decades since. They have evolved with photographers’ needs, designing tough, intuitively-engineered bags and cases to protect creative equipment. Whether you are shooting in Central Park or Antarctica, Tenba will get your gear there and back intact. Tenba never compromises and neither should you.

