I Challenge Diabetes Announces 2026 Program Lineup Empowering Canadians Living with Type 1 Diabetes

ICD offers a range of programs designed to build confidence, skills, and community for individuals and families affected by Type 1 diabetes.

ICD supports Canadians with Type 1 diabetes through education, adventure, and community.

NORTH YORK, ON, CANADA, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- I Challenge Diabetes (ICD) is proud to announce its 2026 roster of empowering programs designed to support individuals and families living with type 1 diabetes (T1D) across Canada. From sports camps and youth retreats to rugged wilderness adventures, ICD’s programs provide opportunities for skill-building, peer connection, and personal growth at every stage of life.“For nearly two decades, I Challenge Diabetes has been helping people living with T1D build the confidence, courage, and community they need to take on life’s challenges,” said Chris Jarvis, ICD Founder and Executive Director. “Our programs show that with the right support and education, diabetes can be an empowering force rather than a limitation.”Program Highlights for 2026Diabetes Sports Camps – Week-long day camps offering expert diabetes management guidance, peer mentorship, and active fun. Camps will take place in Toronto, Calgary, Niagara, Edmonton, Mississauga, Vancouver, Victoria, Saskatoon, Hamilton, and Barrie.Youth Retreats – Supportive weekend programs where youth gain real-world and diabetes management skills under the guidance of experienced leaders in a non-judgmental, peer-based environment.Adventures – Guided wilderness experiences for youth and families, including the West Coast Trail in British Columbia, Ontario’s Lake Temagami, and the Bowron Lake Wilderness Canoe Circuit. Weekend adventures provide accessible opportunities for families and youth to explore the outdoors with trained T1D wilderness guides.ICD’s experienced team has led hundreds of events across Canada, supporting participants in all aspects of diabetes care, from carb counting and site management to blood sugar troubleshooting and resilience-building in real-world environments.Removing Barriers to ParticipationTo ensure accessibility, ICD offers financial assistance through its Empowerment Fund, providing subsidies for eligible participants. The fund reflects ICD’s ongoing commitment to making diabetes education, community, and adventure available to everyone, regardless of financial circumstances.For full program details visit ichallengediabetes.org

