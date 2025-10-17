I Challenge Diabetes Hosts ICD Night Out Toronto: An Evening of Empowerment and Impact

I Challenge Diabetes Hosts Fundraiser to Raise $50,000 for Programming to Support Those Living with Type 1 Diabetes.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- I Challenge Diabetes (ICD), a national charity dedicated to empowering individuals with Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) through experiential education and adventure, is thrilled to announce ICD Night Out Toronto: An Evening of T1D Empowerment on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at Isabelle’s in downtown Toronto.This special fundraising event aims to raise $50,000 in support of ICD’s youth and family empowerment programs across Canada. Guests will enjoy an unforgettable evening of live music, raffles, great food and drinks, and inspiring stories from the T1D community — all in celebration of resilience, connection, and change.“Living with Type 1 Diabetes is an hourly challenge — not just medical, but emotional, physical, and social,” said Chris Jarvis, ICD’s Founder and Executive Director. “This event is a way to come together, uplift one another, and fuel the programs that are changing lives every day.”With over 7,000 participants engaged in 2024, ICD’s peer-led programming goes beyond education to deliver real-world strategies, mentorship, and community, bridging the gap between clinical care and everyday life with T1D. Of those served, 96.6% described ICD as a “positive or transformative” force in their lives.Whether you live with T1D, support someone who does, or simply care about community health, ICD Night Out Toronto offers an opportunity to make a meaningful impact — and enjoy a night to remember.About I Challenge Diabetes:Founded by Olympian and T1D advocate Chris Jarvis, I Challenge Diabetes is a registered charity that provides hands-on, peer-driven education, adventure, and support for individuals living with Type 1 Diabetes. Through national programs, ICD empowers thousands each year to overcome barriers and live with strength and confidence.

