Toy Storage Nation Naples RV/Boat Storage Workshop Adds Bonus Tracks for Truck Parking, Marinas and Flex Space, Dec. 5

NAPLES, FL, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toy Storage Nation, the nation’s No. 1 educational resource for RV & boat storage entrepreneurs, is widening the scope of its upcoming TSN RV & Boat Storage Workshop to introduce developers and investors to complementary storage assets including truck parking , flex space and marinas The workshop, presented Dec. 5 in Naples, Fla., offers the only accelerated, one-day format covering all aspects of developing, investing and operating RV and boat storage facilities, a rising asset in the storage industry. While RV and boat storage remains the central focus of the event, experts will present sessions exploring diversification in a morphing self-storage climate.“It’s a very interesting time for the storage industry, which has exploded over the past 30 years,” says Toy Storage Nation Founder Troy Bix, one of the most widely recognized, experienced and respected industry pioneers. “Americans love their ‘stuff,’ but finding a place to store RVs and boats is difficult in today’s market. We simply don’t have enough professionally operated facilities to meet demand.”Five times the amount of storage space is needed to house the inventory of RVs and boats entering the market, according to data collected by the RV Industry Association and National Marine Manufacturers Association. The influx of inventory is impacting marinas as well, which historically have been served by mom-and-pop operators that don’t always have the capital to expand or enhance services to meet today’s demand.“Marinas are part of an overlooked real estate asset class that is growing and in the early stages of institutionalization,” says Andy Hayes of Go Outdoors, who’ll be at the TSN Workshop to draw similarities between marinas and RV/boat storage, focusing on how investors might profit in this complementary storage asset.At the same time, truck parking has reached crisis levels in the U.S., says Andrew Jones, VP of Truck Parking Club, who also joins the workshop to propose solutions that benefit truckers and entrepreneurs. “Only one-in-11 truckers has a place to park at the end of their shifts, so we’re encouraging developers to help fill the void and bank on the profits,” he explains.The next-generation of storage entrepreneurs also has the option to design hybrid facilities that offer various forms of vehicle storage (RVs, boats, trucks, etc.), or they can incorporate “flex space” in the mix, allowing tenants to rent an onsite office connected to a warehouse with their inventory, for example. Bryan Hargett of Paramount Metal Systems will identify benefits of using this more organic form of storage design during his presentation at the Naples Workshop.Jones, Hayes and Hargett are just a few of the dozens of experts presenting and mentoring attendees at the workshop, which also focuses on investing trends, financing options, feasibility studies, marketing, operations and canopied or fully enclosed construction designs.“Toy Storage Nation is helping to redefine the storage landscape, leaning heavily on the expertise of our advisory board of storage pioneers who have this industry under a high-power microscope,” says TSN President Amy Bix. “These experts present the data and facts during several presentations, plus we take attendees to visit a local Class A toy storage facility to become fully immersed in the environment and get their questions answered.“We like to thoroughly expose them to a variety of options so they can make educated decisions regarding their own projects. This workshop gives them the biggest bang for the buck!”TSN Workshop Sponsors include Baja Construction, Cushman & Wakefield Recreational Property Advisors, Development Services Inc., Janus International Group, Life Oak Bank, MakoRabco, Paramount Metal Systems, Self-Storage Consulting Group, The Storage Group, Access Control Technologies, BlueGate Boat & RV Storage, Boxwell, Inside Self-Storage, Kiwi II, S3 Partners, SBOA Insurance Services/Alchemy, Titan Carports, Trac-Rite Roll Up Doors and Truck Parking Club.Learn more and register for the Toy Storage Nation workshop at toystoragenation.com.

