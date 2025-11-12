Transcend Biologics Expands Leadership with Appointment of Barry Dull as President of Sales

Transcend Biologics’ mission is to educate and support physicians with affordable, efficacious regenerative products and treatments that exceed patient expectations and advance the standard of care.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transcend Biologics, a leading provider of innovative Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) and regenerative medicine solutions, announced the appointment of Barry Dull as President of Sales. He is a seasoned executive with more than 20 years of experience driving sales strategy and organizational growth across multiple industries, will lead Transcend Biologics’ national sales, business development, and customer success initiatives.Barry joins Transcend Biologics as an accomplished, results-driven leader with a track record of success spanning Energy (Oil & Gas, Chemicals), Manufacturing, IT Services and Technology, Lumber, and Healthcare. Recognized for his integrity, creativity, and growth-oriented leadership, he has consistently built high-performing teams, cultivated lasting strategic partnerships, and delivered measurable value to customers.As President of Sales, Barry will oversee national sales strategy and market expansion, working closely with the executive team to strengthen relationships with clinicians and empower the sales organization to deliver exceptional service to healthcare professionals utilizing Transcend’s regenerative technologies.Barry joins Transcend from Davis-Hawn Lumber Co. & Architectural Millworks, where he developed a strong foundation in client relations and solution-based sales, skills that will be instrumental in his new leadership role. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Kansas and an MBA from Texas Christian University’s M.J. Neeley School of Business. Barry brings a combination of technical expertise and relational leadership that has fueled consistent revenue growth and operational excellence across diverse industries.Barry will represent Transcend Biologics, the exclusive U.S. distributor of TropoVet, at the upcoming 71st AAEP Annual Convention, December 6–10, 2025, in Denver, Colorado. TropoVet, a leading line of regenerative veterinary therapies, including PRP, PRF, IRAP, and Gel Treatment systems, are engineered to promote natural healing across species. Designed for simplicity, reliability, and measurable results, TropoVetpowered by Transcend Biologics provides veterinarians with evidence-based biologic solutions that accelerate healing, restore function, and advance the science of regenerative medicine in animal care.The Transcend Biologics team will also host a special presentation by Dr. Gili Schvartz, VDM, PhD, R&D Manager at Estar Medical.Presentation Spotlight:TropoVetPRP: Species-Specific PRP Device for Optimized Biological Plasma Profiles, Best Practices, and Clinical Success in Musculoskeletal RegenerationPresenter: Dr. Gili Schvartz, VDM, PhDDate/Time: Tuesday, December 9 | 11:00–11:30 AMLocation: Product Demo Area, Theater One“Barry’s leadership, integrity, and vision for growth make him an exceptional addition to our executive team,” said Paul O’Brien, Co-Founder and CEO of Transcend Biologics. “His experience and relationship-driven approach will strengthen customer partnerships and advance our mission to deliver innovative, evidence-based regenerative solutions that improve patient outcomes.”Beyond his professional accomplishments, Barry is deeply committed to mentorship and community service. He has volunteered with Athletes in Action, FC Dallas, Dallas Cowboys Outreach, and West Dallas Outreach, and has served on the Board of Directors for OK Mozart. His dedication to service and leadership reflects a life guided by excellence, integrity, and purpose, values that align closely with Transcend Biologics’ mission to improve lives through innovation.About Transcend Biologics @ transcendbiologics.com Founded in 2021 from Eclipse MedCorp, LLC, Transcend Biologics delivers exceptional regenerative medicine products and services that bring premium value to customers. With over three decades of combined medical-device and technology experience, Transcend Biologics is committed to advancing regenerative medicine through quality, innovation, and education.Our MissionTo educate and support physicians with affordable, efficacious products and treatments that exceed patient expectations.Our Commitment• Innovating around what’s best for the patient• Delivering results that exceed expectations• Bringing affordable, low down-time procedures to all patients• Helping customers implement our products profitably• Advancing science through education and research

