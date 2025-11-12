Transcend Biologics Named Exclusive U.S. Distributor of TropoVet® PRP, PRF, IRAP & Gel Regenerative Therapies

TropoVet® brings science and simplicity together delivering PRP, PRF, IRAP, and Gel therapies that help animals heal faster, naturally.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transcend Biologics, a national leader in regenerative medicine solutions, announced it has been named the exclusive distributor of TropoVet, an advanced portfolio of biologic therapies including Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP), Platelet-Rich Fibrin (PRF), IRAP, and Gel Treatment systems for veterinary applications.This partnership highlights Transcend Biologics’ ongoing commitment to advancing regenerative veterinary medicine through technologies that are science-driven, simple and reliable, and deliver results that matter.“TropoVetunites science, simplicity, and measurable results,” said Paul O’Brien, Co-Founder and CEO of Transcend Biologics. “Each product in the TropoVetline, PRP, PRF, IRAP, and Gel Treatment, has been engineered to give veterinarians a reliable, evidence-based system that promotes faster recovery, lasting healing for every patient and confidence for every animal caregiver.”Each TropoVetproduct is developed using peer-reviewed protocols and engineered for high platelet yield, purity, and biological integrity. The proprietary single-spin gel separator system ensures fast, sterile, and reproducible processing across equine, canine, and feline species. Through Transcend U, the company’s education and training platform, veterinarians receive intuitive, hands-on instruction for seamless integration of regenerative therapies into clinical practice.TropoVetPRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) delivers a concentrated suspension of platelets, growth factors, and cytokines derived from the patient’s own blood.Technology: Single-spin, closed-system gel separator provides consistent platelet concentration with minimal red blood cell contamination.Function: Stimulates tissue repair, modulates inflammation, and accelerates healing in orthopedic, tendon, ligament, and soft-tissue injuries.Applications:• Equine lameness and joint repair• Canine and feline musculoskeletal injuries• Post-surgical recovery and wound managementTube Sizes: 11 mL (small animal), 22 mL (medium), 40 mL (large animal/equine)TropoVetPRF (Platelet-Rich Fibrin) is a 100% autologous, naturally derived biomaterial composed of a solid fibrin matrix enriched with platelets, leukocytes, and growth factors.Function: Serves as a biological dressing and protective layer that supports wound closure, retains moisture, and sustains growth-factor release over time.Applications:• Topical wound healing and dermatologic repair• Oral and dental surgery sites• Ocular and mucosal tissue regenerationTube Sizes: 12 mL (small animal), 23 mL (medium), 41 mL (large animal/equine)TropoVetIRAP (Interleukin-1 Receptor Antagonist Protein Therapy) applies to the principles of precision medicine, using each patient’s own biological material to promote targeted anti-inflammatory activity.Mechanism: IRAP targets the interleukin-1 (IL-1) inflammatory pathway, a key driver of pain and cartilage degradation. The process hyper-concentrates and stimulates cellular production of IL-1RA, the natural receptor antagonist that blocks IL-1’s pro-inflammatory effects.Function: Reduces inflammation, protects cartilage, and helps restore joint homeostasis in chronic degenerative and acute inflammatory conditions.Applications:• Equine and canine osteoarthritis• Tendon sheath and synovial joint inflammation• Post-traumatic and degenerative joint diseaseTropoVetGel Treatment delivers a bioactive, autologous concentrate in a gel-like matrix designed for localized, extended-release healing.Composition: Concentrated platelet-derived plasma combined with a natural fibrin scaffold to form a cohesive gel for sustained growth-factor delivery.Function: Promotes granulation tissue formation, angiogenesis, and controlled inflammation in soft-tissue and wound-care applications.Applications:• Surgical and traumatic wound sites• Ulcerative and chronic non-healing lesions• Post-surgical reconstruction and dental applicationsResearchThe clinical foundation of TropoVetis supported by a growing body of peer-reviewed research demonstrating the efficacy of platelet-based regenerative therapies across animal species. Contact us and we will provide links to key studies which highlight the ability of autologous biologics to harness the body’s natural healing mechanisms, accelerate tissue repair, and improve musculoskeletal outcomes.Transcend Biologics looks forward to a strong and mutually beneficial partnership with TropoVet, built on a shared vision of innovation, clinical integrity, and patient-centered results. Together, the companies are redefining regenerative medicine by empowering veterinarians and clinicians with advanced, evidence-based, platelet-derived technologies that accelerate healing, restore function, and improve outcomes naturally. Through this collaboration, Transcend Biologics continues to advance the standard of care, bridging science and simplicity to deliver regenerative solutions that truly make a difference in animal health and recovery.About Transcend Biologics @ transcendbiologics.com Transcend Biologics is redefining regenerative medicine by empowering veterinarians and clinicians with advanced, evidence-based platelet-derived technologies that accelerate healing, restore function, and improve outcomes naturally.Headquartered in The Colony, Texas, Transcend Biologics brings more than three decades of biomedical expertise, innovation, and manufacturing excellence. Its core product lines include TropoVetfor veterinary regenerative medicine and Tropocellsfor human orthobiologics, each designed for consistent platelet concentration, dependable performance, and supported by excellent education and service.

