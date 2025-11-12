Rabid Animals Confirmed in Anderson and Richland County; Six People and Two Pets Exposed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Nov. 12, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. —The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed that a cat and a skunk have tested positive for rabies.

In Richland County, a cat found near E. Davidson and Davidson roads in Columbia, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. Six people were exposed and have been referred to their health care providers.

In Anderson County, a skunk found near Evergreen Church and Shirbill roads in Starr, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. Two dogs were exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

The Richland County cat was submitted to DPH's laboratory for testing Nov. 6, 2025, and was confirmed to have rabies Nov. 7, 2025. The Anderson County skunk was submitted for testing Nov. 7, 2025, and confirmed to have rabies Nov. 10, 2025. If you believe you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this cat, skunk, or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DPH's 24-hour rabies reporting line at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

Please report all animal bites, scratches, and exposures to potentially rabid animals to DPH using the Animal Incidents Reporting form at dph.sc.gov/ReportAnimalIncidents. “It is very important for you to seek medical attention if you have been exposed to a wild, stray, or domestic animal. The rabies virus is found in the saliva of infected animals and can be transmitted through a bite, scratch, broken skin, and the mucous membranes of your eyes, nose, or mouth. Immediately wash the affected area with plenty of soap and water,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program manager. “Contact your local Public Health office for further guidance.”

Stray and feral cats serve as a significant source for rabies exposure. If pets in the area have received any unexplained injuries or have been seen interacting with feral cats in recent weeks, please contact your veterinarian’s office. It is important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, as this is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease.

This cat is the first animal in Richland County to test positive for rabies in 2025. In 2024, none of the 81 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Richland County. This skunk is the 10th animal in Anderson County to test positive for rabies in 2025. There have been 89 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. In 2024, three of the 81 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Anderson County. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 144 positive cases a year.

Contact information for local Public Health offices is available at dph.sc.gov/RabiesContacts. For more information on rabies, visit dph.sc.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.

###