DPH Highlights Efforts of Public Health Workers on Public Health Thank You Day

Nov. 24, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Today is Public Health Thank You Day, and leadership with the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) wishes to thank public health workers across the state, including DPH employees, for their tireless efforts to improve the quality of life for all South Carolinians.

Public Health Thank You Day is celebrated the Monday before Thanksgiving every year to honor public health professionals who work to protect the health of all people and all communities.

More than 2,900 DPH employees help contribute to the agency’s vision of “healthy people living in healthy communities” by working each day to protect and promote the health of the public. From helping protect the public from diseases and injuries to licensing and inspecting health care facilities to ensure quality care is provided to residents to providing critical administrative and support services, DPH employees perform essential roles that all South Carolinians depend upon.

“Whether on the frontline or behind the scenes, our employees’ everyday actions affirm DPH's mission to protect, promote, and improve the health and well-being of everyone in South Carolina,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, interim DPH director. “The accomplishments we’ve achieved over the past several months are a testament to what can happen when we work together. I am very thankful for our amazing team!”

Highlights include:

Additionally, DPH employees continue to protect and promote public health through daily actions — inspecting health care facilities across the state, conducting regular outreach to underserved communities, delivering services to clients in the health departments, and offering support to colleagues and partners.

DPH leadership also thanks the agency’s countless public health partners who provide services to residents across the state.

“Our work is dependent on the countless partners in the public health workforce who share our goal of making communities across South Carolina healthier and safer,” Simmer said. “We extend our deepest gratitude to everyone who works to protect and advance public health in South Carolina.”

Learn more about DPH and its ongoing mission to support healthy people living in healthy communities at dph.sc.gov/about.

