Art gallery opens at new State Health Laboratories

RHODE ISLAND, November 12 - Providence, RI – The State's Arts Agency (RISCA) in partnership with the newly opened R.I. State Health Laboratories' building, a division of Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH), announced today the inaugural exhibit for the building's RISCA-managed gallery.

The Gallery at the State Health Laboratories, 150 Richmond St., Providence, is displaying abstract artworks by Barrington artist Erin Starr. A public reception with the artist is planned for Thursday, Jan. 15, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The new gallery has been designed so that the artwork and related signage can be viewed from the sidewalk outside the laboratories' building. The building is not open to the public, and only available to staff, their guests and visitors, who have business or meetings in the building.

Exhibits will change once every six months. The next exhibition will feature art by Amy Lovera, a Barrington-based artist. A new Call for art will be issued in July for two artists to each provide a solo exhibition.

"The opening of this new gallery at the State Health Laboratories highlights our state's commitment to fostering creativity, innovation and collaboration across many sectors," said Gov. McKee. "By bringing together art, lab sciences, and public health under one roof, we're honoring STEAM collaborations that innovate and drive our state forward—as well as the talented Rhode Islanders who make it possible."

"We are thrilled by the opening of the inaugural exhibit for the State Health Laboratories RISCA-managed gallery," said Dr. Glen Gallagher, Director of RIDOH's State Health Laboratories. "Creativity and innovation are at the heart of laboratory science and the arts, making this the perfect site for the intersection of these two disciplines."

Todd Trebour, Executive Director of RISCA, said: "RISCA is excited to be partnering with the state's health laboratories on a public gallery project that celebrates the connection between art and science, and innovation and discovery. The new gallery offers a treat to passersby, staff and visitors who will experience an example of our vibrant creative community. Erin Starr's artwork provides the perfect first exhibit. Her abstract renderings send a message about how elements influence our world."

"The street side art gallery is an asset to the neighborhood, engaging pedestrians while celebrating the intersection of art, the environment, and the work of the Rhode Island State Health Laboratories," said Caroline Skuncik, Executive Director of the 195 District. "The revolving exhibits will bring variety to the streetscape, and we are looking forward to enjoying the work of local artists."

In discussing her artwork, Starr said, that the paintings examine, "The elements of the earth, the balance of nature, and a bird's eye view of the stunning contrast of land that we don't always see. While our planet is vast and different it is all one in how we can preserve it for future generations. I am creating a story of our planet a story we are writing. The history we are making, and the future we will be living."

The artwork for this exhibit was selected by a panel consisting of representatives of the new building, community members and artists. They reported that they based their decision on the mission of the facility, artistic vibrancy, and fit for the available spaces.

About the Artist

Erin Starr is an award-winning international artist who is residing in Barrington. During her career, she has shown her work in more than 150 shows globally in galleries, museums and art fairs, in places such as New York City, Seattle, Tokyo, Boston, Montreal and Washington, D.C. Her most recent solo shows for 2025 include Hera Gallery, South Kingstown, and deWeverij Gallery, Belgium. Starr is an elected artist member of the Artist League of Rhode Island, Hera Gallery, Shared Habitat Earth, Boston, and Little Van Gogh, Germany and Belgium. Her work is in several publications, including Artscope, Art Studio, Create Magazine, and United Women Artists Magazine. She has sold paintings to private collections in South Korea, Canada, Germany, Israel, Belgium, France, Spain, Nepal, and the United States.

She is also the recipient of numerous awards including Yellow Studio Gallery "Surface" exhibition, first place at the Pawtucket Foundation Prize Show, Bristol Art Museum, the Global Art Virtuoso Elite Artist Award, International Premier Artist Prize 2024, and the Art of Healing at the SIY Gallery in San Francisco.

About

The R.I. Department of Health's Division of State Laboratories provides quality analytical and technical laboratory services in support of state and national disease prevention and control, environmental health programs, and the criminal justice system. Rhode Island's State Health Laboratories provide an array of testing services that support the work of the Department of Health, Department of Environmental Management, Department of Transportation, Medical Examiner and law enforcement.

Centers and services include Environmental Sciences (drinking water, air quality, shellfish, dairy testing, rabies, wastewater, emerging contaminants, forever chemicals, etc.), Biological Sciences (diagnostic and characterization work for respiratory pathogens, sexually transmitted diseases, food-borne illnesses, arboviruses, etc.), Forensic Sciences (forensic DNA/CODIS, toxicology, forensic drug chemistry, alcohol breath analysis), and Clinical Toxicology (childhood blood lead screening, non-fatal overdose bio surveillance, and chemical threats).

Gallery at the State Health Laboratories is a partnership with R.I. State Health Laboratories, a division of R.I.'s Department of Health (RIDOH), and RISCA, to promote outstanding exhibitions by artists living and working in Rhode Island. The gallery presents works that salute the intersection of art, science and innovation. It is funded by Rhode Island's Public Art Law, which mandates that 1 percent of all state capital construction and renovation funds be allocated to the acquisition of works of art to be placed in public places. Through this program, the state recognizes that "public art creates a more humane environment: one of distinction, enjoyment and pride for all citizens."

The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts is a state agency supported by appropriations from the Rhode Island General Assembly and grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. RISCA provides grants, technical assistance and staff support to arts organizations and artists, schools, community centers, social service organizations and local governments to bring the arts into the lives of Rhode Islanders. Visit www.arts.ri.gov for more information.