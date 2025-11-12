Clearday Sponsors Inaugural Senior Expo in New Braunfels, Texas

Clearday Clubs: Providing engaging daily care and social enrichment for adults, offering peace of mind and respite for family caregivers.

Clearday is proud to be a Gold Level Sponsor at Senior Expo in New Braunfels, Texas, aimed empowering seniors with access to innovative products and services.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clearday (CLRD:OTCPINK) is excited to announce its participation as a Gold Level Sponsor of the first-ever Senior Expo (Thrive after 55+) in New Braunfels, Texas. This event, organized specifically for seniors, aims to provide essential information and access to innovative products and services in the senior living and lifestyle sectors.The expo successfully attracted over 1,300 attendees and featured participation from more than 75 thought leaders in the industry, showcasing cutting-edge solutions designed to enhance the lives of seniors. Clearday continues to lead in empowering seniors to "Age in Place" with its innovative services. Notably, the company introduced Clearday at Home, a program that allows families to support their aging loved ones at home, significantly reducing emotional and financial burdens before considering institutional care. With over 25,000 pieces of care content, this solution is invaluable for caregivers and care receivers alike.Additionally, Clearday Clubs unveiled its state-of-the-art Health and Wellness Center, offering services comparable to those found in traditional assisted living facilities, but with the added benefit of enabling members to enjoy their golden years in their preferred residences. Clearday Clubs provides exceptional value, operating on a subscription model that is significantly more affordable than conventional options such as assisted living, home care, or nursing facilities.James Walesa, co-founder of Clearday, highlighted the significance of the New Braunfels market, one of the fastest-growing retiree communities in the United States. According to Point2Homes, the population surged by 6.1% to 98,700 last year. "We've been aiming to enter this market for the past two years," Walesa stated. "A special partnership with Eden Hill made it possible, and we are grateful for their support." He further emphasized, "New Braunfels is a key area for our mission to assist older adults in overcoming healthcare challenges while staying in their homes. With over one-third of residents aged 45 or older and 14% over 65, we see a tremendous opportunity to serve this community."About Clearday ClubsClearday Clubs delivers innovative solutions in senior care, focusing on personalized programs that help older adults maintain their independence and quality of life. Through customized services and engaging activities, Clearday Clubs supports families in navigating the challenges of aging with confidence.For more information or to schedule a tour of Clearday Clubs, please contact info@myclearday.com.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release may include forward-looking statements under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based on our expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ. Readers are advised not to rely on these forward-looking statements as definitive indicators of future performance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.