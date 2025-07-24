Clearday Concierge Care Services Addresses the Care Puzzle

Christin Hemmens

Clearday Launches Concierge Care Services to Support Cognitive Health in Older Adults

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clearday Clubs (OTCPK: CLRD), a San Antonio-based healthcare services provider, is proud to announce the official launch of Clearday Concierge Care Services, a groundbreaking behavioral health initiative delivered through its subsidiary, Clearday Labs. This new service offers both in-person and telehealth behavioral care, specifically tailored to address cognitive challenges experienced by older adults.With the U.S. Behavioral Health Market valued at $87 billion in 2024 and projected to reach $132 billion by 2032 (CAGR of 5.3% per Fortune Business Insight), Clearday is strategically positioned to meet the growing demand for innovative, preventative, and accessible behavioral care solutions.Led by Christin Lay Hemmens, one of Clearday’s founders, this new initiative draws on her decades of experience in the full continuum of care model. Ms. Hemmens brings deep expertise across both acute and non-acute settings, and she will lead a specialized team that forms the backbone of this new offering.The Clearday Concierge Care Services program provides several key benefits:• Personalized behavioral care plans to support memory, mood, and engagement in older adults.• Real-time virtual access to experienced professionals trained in non-pharmacological cognitive support.• Ongoing assessments using Clearday’s proprietary B.E.S.T. Test (Behavior Engagement Stimulation Temperament), enabling care teams to track and adjust interventions for optimal outcomes.• Support tools for caregivers and care partners, improving continuity and quality of life for the individual and their support network.• Flexible service models to integrate seamlessly into adult day care centers, senior living communities, and in-home care environments.This launch builds on the success of Clearday Labs, a leader in senior care innovation for the past four years. In that time, Clearday Labs has delivered:• The Clearday at Home digital care platform.• The BEST Test, a cognitive wellness tool.• The first digitalized care map for seniors in non-acute settings.The company will roll out Clearday Concierge Care Services through a business-to-business (B2B) model, offering licensing and marketing opportunities to partners such as adult day care operators and continuum of care retirement communities (CCRCs).“The launch of Clearday Concierge Services represents the next step in our mission to deliver Better Care for Older Americans,” said Jim Walesa, CEO of Clearday. “By combining innovative digital tools with expert behavioral care, we’re helping providers deliver smarter, more effective support for seniors and their families.”To learn more about Clearday Concierge Services or to explore partnership opportunities, please visit https://clubs.myclearday.com or contact affiliateprogram@myclearday.com.About CleardayClearday™ is a publicly traded innovative non-acute longevity healthcare services company with a modern, hopeful vision for making high-quality care options more accessible, affordable, and empowering for older Americans and those who love and care for them and is dedicated to enhancing the lives of adults through innovative cognitive care solutions. With a focus on personalized care and groundbreaking technology, Clearday is at the forefront of redefining the standards of senior living. Clearday has a decade-long experience in non-acute care. Clearday at Home – its digital service – brings Clearday to the intersection of telehealth, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and subscription-based content.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "may," and similar expressions identify these statements. Clearday undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements after the date of this release. This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities.

