Private Equity Leaders Explore Market Shifts and Investor Strategies at privCAP 2025

Keynote panel at privCAP 2025, moderated by Johanna Gerrie (KPMG), featuring Sam Blaichman (CPP Investments), Andrew Callahan (StepStone Group), Pascal Tremblay (Novacap), and Joel Hwang (HarbourVest Partners).

Toronto hosts an exclusive gathering of senior private equity professionals to discuss trends, deal activity, capital flows, and strategies shaping the market.

The openness and quality of dialogue at privCAP 2025 showcase the strength and resilience of the private capital community in a rapidly evolving market.” — Aren Sarikyan, President, PrivCap Resources Group

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PrivCap Resources Group (PRG) hosted its annual privCAP 2025 Meetup on October 30 at The St. Regis Toronto, bringing together senior private equity professionals from across North America for an afternoon of insights into today’s market dynamics and emerging trends, with valuable networking opportunities.

The event provided an intimate setting for candid dialogue on the current state of the private equity market — examining capital deployment, value creation, liquidity, and the strategic adjustments shaping the next phase of growth for investors and managers alike.

The Keynote Panel, moderated by KPMG Canada, featured senior executives from CPP Investments, HarbourVest Partners, Novacap and StepStone Group. The discussion explored market sentiment, strategic adaptation in a slower deal environment, and key themes including value creation, liquidity and secondaries, and how AI, innovation, and firm-specific approaches are defining the next wave of opportunities in private markets.

“The private capital market continues to demonstrate extraordinary adaptability and influence within the global economy,” said Johanna Gerrie, Partner, National Leader of Mergers and Acquisitions Tax practice at KPMG Canada. “As investors and fund managers navigate shifting market conditions, the ability to identify value, manage complexity, and drive operational excellence across the investment lifecycle has never been more critical. At KPMG, we are committed to helping our clients seize opportunities and sustain performance — from origination through to exit — as the industry continues to evolve.”

The Feature Panel, led by GCM Grosvenor, convened partners from Apollo Global Management, Hamilton Lane, TPG, and Advent to discuss capital formation in a challenging fundraising environment, heightened competition and evolving investor expectations. Participants examined transparency, governance, and technology’s role in strengthening alignment and building durable, long-term partnerships.

Panelists highlighted how portfolio companies are navigating emerging challenges in the private equity landscape while leveraging technology to drive growth. "The value creation playbook for financial sponsor-backed portfolio companies is evolving,” said Mo Nagda, Head of Private Equity & Venture Capital Partnerships at Adyen. “Technology and aggressive innovation are no longer 'nice-to-haves' — they are critical engines for sustainable EBITDA growth. Modernizing the financial tech stack with embedded payments and financial services helps portfolio companies unlock high-margin revenue and scale platforms and geographies, driving the outperformance GPs and LPs value."

PrivCap Resources Group acknowledges the invaluable support of all partners, sponsors, exhibitors, and attendees whose engagement helped bring this year’s event to life, including Adyen, KPMG Canada, Chartright Air Group and Apex Innovative Investments Ventures for their participation and ongoing collaboration.

“We’re grateful to all participants and partners who contributed to this year’s discussion,” said Aren Sarikyan, President at PrivCap Resources Group. “The openness and quality of dialogue in Toronto highlight the strength and resilience of the private capital community as it navigates a rapidly changing landscape.”

The Meetups continue to serve as a vibrant platform for senior investment professionals to exchange actionable insights and foster connections that advance collaboration across private markets.

About PrivCap Resources Group

PrivCap Resources Group (PRG) is a solution-centric platform for private capital leaders seeking a competitive edge through curated access to industry insights, capital, deals, talent, and strategic resources.

About Adyen

Adyen (ADYEN:AMS) is the global financial technology platform trusted by leading enterprises worldwide. With a single unified system for payments, data, and embedded financial services, Adyen helps PE and VC-backed portfolio companies create new revenue streams, scale faster, operate more efficiently, and deliver better customer experiences.

About KPMG Canada (Private Capital)

KPMG Canada’s Private Capital practice supports the full spectrum of private investment, including private equity, venture capital, and private debt. Recognizing the growing role of private capital in driving innovation, job creation, and economic growth, KPMG helps clients navigate the complexities of the investment lifecycle — from fundraising and deal origination to portfolio management and exit strategies. The firm also works with pension plans, institutional investors, and family offices to optimize performance, unlock value, and manage risk. Through strategic insights and hands-on support, KPMG empowers private capital leaders and portfolio companies to thrive in an evolving market.

