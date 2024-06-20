Real Estate Leaders Address the Future of the Industry at goREAL Meetup

Keynote panel - goREAL 2024 Meetup - Toronto

With 100+ industry leaders from top property groups, goREAL 2024 was a hit, buzzing with high energy from participants seeking valuable insights and connections

The platform facilitates interactions crucial for sharing actionable insights, exploring innovative solutions, and building relationships that will drive the industry forward.” — Aren Sarikyan

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Only in its second year and PrivCap Resources Group has left an indelible impression on North America's real estate investment community with its successful goREAL Meetup series. Hosted at the iconic Shangri-La Toronto on May 30th, the half-day luncheon and networking program provided a vibrant and intimate space for candid conversations and collaborative networking among investors, asset managers, developers, and capital providers.

The keynote panel – moderated by Amy Erixon, Principal, President of Global Investment Management at Avison Young – dissected key market trends and investment strategies across asset classes. Speakers included industry heavyweights Jon Love, C.M. (Founder and Executive Chair, KingSett Capital), Michael J. Cooper (President and Chief Responsible Officer, Dream Unlimited Corp.), Salvatore (Sal) Iacono (President and CEO, Cadillac Fairview), and John McKinLay (CEO, Canada, LaSalle Investment Management).

A follow-up expert panel delved into real estate development trends, construction and financing, featuring top speakers from QuadReal Property Group, Slate Asset Management, H&R REIT, CMLS Financial, and GigaForge.

The Meetup series goes beyond senior-level networking. “The platform facilitates interactions crucial for sharing actionable insights, exploring innovative solutions, and building relationships that will drive the industry forward. The high-energy environment and wealth of expertise present today will undoubtedly help all attendees navigate the evolving market landscape with greater confidence", says Aren Sarikyan, President at PrivCap Resources Group.

As part of its ongoing collaboration with Yardi®, PrivCap Resources Group is pleased to highlight their support of these initiatives: “Professionals in real estate investment that embrace the power of technology, can redefine the boundaries, unlock untapped potential and truly maximize investment value", said Peter Altobelli, Vice President and General Manager at Yardi Canada Ltd.

The program was also supported by ICM Asset Management – a premier alternative investment manager active across sectors in North America. “Our partnership with PrivCap Resources Group exemplifies our dedication to advancing the real estate industry through thought leadership and collaboration”, says ICM’s CEO John Courtliff.

privCAP 2024 Meetup, a similar platform for North America’s private equity leaders, is scheduled to launch in the fall.

