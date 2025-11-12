Shireeta Benjamin-Cosom to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shireeta Benjamin-Cosom, CEO of We C.A.R.E. Home Health Agency and advocate for compassionate healthcare leadership, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share insights on turning pain into purpose, building legacy through advocacy, and leading with faith and compassion in business and life.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Benjamin-Cosom explores how personal adversity can become a foundation for empowerment and systemic change in healthcare. She breaks down how advocacy and compassion-driven leadership can transform challenges into movements that uplift entire communities. Viewers will walk away with a renewed understanding of purpose, resilience, and how to create meaningful impact through service.“My story is about turning pain into purpose and making sure no family ever feels unsupported,” said Benjamin-Cosom. Listeners will take away lessons on resilience, faith, and leadership, and be inspired to transform challenges into impact.Shireeta’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/shireeta-benjamin-cosom

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.