Influential Women Features Shanti Patty Owen in the 2025 Series for Her Impactful Work in Addiction Recovery

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrating a Trailblazer in the Field of Addiction Recovery Coaching and Advocacy for WomenInfluential Women is proud to recognize Shanti Patty Owen in its prestigious 2025 series, celebrating her as a dedicated author, certified recovery coach, and sober companion. Shanti’s powerful mission is to help individuals reclaim their lives from addiction through honesty, compassion, and courage. With a background shaped by personal transformation, Shanti brings a unique blend of lived experience and professional training to every client relationship, providing an exceptional combination of empathy, accountability, and unwavering support.Shanti holds a B.A. in Communications from Marymount Manhattan College and certifications from International Recovery Institute’s Certified Recovery Specialist, Alyst Health’s BESC (Becoming an Effective Sober Companion) Certificate, and Adult First Aid/CPR/AED Certificate. Her commitment to service extends beyond her professional qualifications. Shanti actively participates in homeless outreach and serves as a Sponsor in various 12-Step Programs.As the author (S.P. Owen) of Memoirs of a Legal Courtesan: A Sex/Love Addict’s Journey to Sobriety, Shanti offers a bold and unfiltered perspective on her journey through addiction, recovery, and healing. As a survivor of sexual abuse and a fierce advocate for women, Shanti is dedicated to raising awareness about the effects of trauma, abolishing human trafficking, and dismantling the stigma surrounding addiction—particularly sex + love addiction.Through her website, SPOwen.com, Shanti provides one-on-one coaching and sober companionship, often working directly in clients’ homes post-treatment to support them in establishing strong foundations for long-term recovery. Whether she is walking alongside someone in early sobriety, collaborating with a support team, or lending her voice to advocate for change, Shanti is passionate about assisting others in finding purpose, wholeness, and freedom, emphasizing that the opposite of addiction is connection.Shanti attributes her success to her profound commitment to seeing her clients achieve sobriety, maintain their sobriety, and live lives beyond their wildest dreams. The best career advice she has received is to be authentic: “Those who get you will gravitate towards you, and together you will create lifelong connections.”Her advice to women entering the addiction recovery industry is both candid and practical: “This career is challenging. There will be days and nights when you work for 18 hours straight. There will be times you want to quit, especially when clients or their families express frustration with the pace of progress. Your desire to serve those struggling with addiction must be paramount, especially during tough times. However, when a client finally surrenders to a sober life and sees the light at the end of the tunnel, there is nothing more rewarding.”One of the significant challenges Shanti faces in her field is assisting resistant clients in fully committing to a sober life—a journey that necessitates deep personal accountability, emotional resilience, and consistency. Her role is to support and guide them through this complex process, equipping them with the tools necessary for sustained success.For Shanti, sobriety is not merely a professional commitment; it is the core of her personal philosophy. Supporting others to achieve and maintain sobriety is her purpose, and she leads with empathy, honesty, and accountability at every step.You can reach Shanti Patty Owen through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/shanti-owen or through her website, https://www.spowen.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

