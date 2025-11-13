Influential Women Spotlights: Sharon Pope, the 1.2% Woman Entrepreneur Transforming Marketing Strategy into a Movement

SOUTH PASEDENA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Distinguished Marketing Executive, Bestselling Author, and Speaker Delivers Strategic Growth and Brand TransformationWith over 20 years of experience in driving growth and transformation for brands, Sharon Pope has emerged as a powerhouse in the marketing industry. As the Founder and CEO of Sharon Pope LLC, she has successfully built a seven-figure business that seamlessly blends corporate marketing expertise with entrepreneurial agility.Over the past 14 years, Sharon has built a $1M+ coaching business—an achievement held by only 1.2% of women entrepreneurs. That experience taught her invaluable lessons about leadership, resilience, and authenticity—insights that propelled her growth far beyond what any corporate role or executive title could have offered. It’s this combination of deep corporate experience and entrepreneurial grit that sets her apart as a transformative leader in today’s marketing landscape.In her current role as a Fractional Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Sharon specializes in helping companies scale through strategic marketing initiatives, brand authority development, and sales optimization. Her extensive background includes executive leadership positions at major organizations such as 2Checkout and JPMorgan Chase, where she spearheaded large-scale marketing and sales efforts across both B2B and B2C markets. Sharon’s ability to craft high-converting campaigns and lead cross-functional teams positions brands as industry leaders and consistently delivers measurable impact.Sharon’s commitment to education is evident in her tenure teaching graduate marketing classes at Franklin University from 2001 to 2005. She believes in the importance of sharing knowledge and nurturing the next generation of marketing professionals. A trusted advisor and thought leader, Sharon is passionate about helping purpose-driven brands grow with clarity and intention. Her unique blend of strategic insight, operational know-how, and authentic communication empowers businesses to navigate challenges and embrace transformation.Based in St. Petersburg, Florida, Sharon is dedicated to empowering individuals and organizations to rise above adversity and lead with impact. “I believe that every challenge presents an opportunity for growth,” Sharon states. “My approach combines mental resilience with a commitment to continuous learning, allowing me to guide others through the complexities of the marketing landscape.”As an accomplished author, Sharon has penned nine books, seven of which have achieved international bestseller status. She is also the host of The Loving Truth Podcast, which reaches over 15,000 monthly listeners, providing insights and inspiration to those seeking personal and professional growth.Sharon attributes her success to a high degree of mental resiliency. “There’s no such thing as failure—you’re either winning or learning,” she emphasizes. This philosophy has not only propelled her career forward but has also become a guiding principle for young women entering the marketing industry. Sharon encourages them to embrace the hard work inherent in the journey and to value the lessons learned from both successes and setbacks. She emphasizes that this wisdom builds self-belief and trust in one’s instincts—skills that can carry women further than they might expect.In a rapidly changing marketing landscape, Sharon recognizes that adaptability is key. “With new technologies, shifting consumer behaviors, and evolving platforms, staying agile and continuously learning is essential,” she explains. Guided by truth and personal responsibility, she believes that honesty and ownership of one’s choices empower individuals to create agency and control over their outcomes.Outside of her professional endeavors, Sharon enjoys traveling, spending quality time with her husband and close friends, and immersing herself in self-help books and memoirs. These pursuits keep her grounded, curious, and constantly evolving.Learn more about Sharon Pope:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/sharon-pope or through her website, https://sharonpopeconsulting.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

