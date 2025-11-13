Gia Stull Featured in Influential Women as a Creative Visionary and Intuitive Energy Healer

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founder of Purplelephant Creative Lives Through Art and Energy HealingKnown for her innovative approach to artistry and wellness, Gia is the Founder of Purplelephant Creative, where she seamlessly merges visual design with transformative experiences. “Elephants and purple have always been two of my most favorite things,” Gia shares. “These are the inspirations behind the name, Purplelephant Creative.”With a robust portfolio that encompasses 3D design, illustration, writing, and photography, Gia has established herself as a beacon of creativity. Her artistic endeavors reflect a unique blend of spiritual and energetic inspiration, imagination, and precision, aimed at fostering resonant connections with those who own and interact with her artistic expressions. Gia also says, “It is my hope that my custom creations spark true joy in your life, as well as opportunities for meaningful self-reflection.”In addition to her creative pursuits, Gia is a dedicated Intuitive Psychic Energy Reader and Healer working both independently and at Essential Elements Wellness in Melbourne, Florida. She has trained through the Intuitive Mind/Psychic Mastery Program with Nancy Rebecca, offering both in-person and remote intuitive readings and energy healings. Her practice is characterized by sensitivity, professionalism, and a profound understanding of human energy systems, helping clients achieve balance, clarity, alignment, and energetic sovereignty in their lives. “My goal is to create a space where individuals can explore and gain an understanding of their own energy and find healing in a supportive environment,” Gia emphasizes.Throughout her career, Gia has held significant leadership roles at organizations such as MSPCA-Angell Animal Medical Center and Ten Thousand Villages, a fair trade retail company. Her commitment to management, community engagement, and team development has been evident in every position she has held. By bridging the gap between the creative and healing industries, Gia continues to empower others, build authentic connections, and foster growth across various communities.Gia credits her success to her upbringing in an artistic family, where creativity and imagination were encouraged from a young age. This nurturing environment, coupled with her natural curiosity about innate spiritual connection, led her to explore meditation, energy healing, and intuitive practices. Following her certification, she skillfully combined her artistic talents with her passion for healing, resulting in a business focused on inspiring and supporting others.The best career advice Gia received came from her mother, who instilled in her the values of self-belief and courage. “My mother always reminded me that I could accomplish anything I set my mind to,” Gia recalls. This lifelong encouragement has shaped her approach to both her creative work and healing practices, instilling a sense of confidence that propels her forward in her endeavors.To young women entering the creative and healing industries, Gia offers invaluable advice: “Never give up. There will be challenges along the way, and every obstacle is an opportunity to grow. Trust your gifts, believe in yourself, and stay committed to your path. If you keep moving forward with confidence and resilience, you’ll find success in ways you never imagined.”In both her professional and personal life, Gia’s core values are rooted in gratitude, compassion, creativity, and connection. She is passionate about helping others, whether through her healing practice or by inspiring audiences with her art. Painting, drawing, and collage are her current chosen forms of expression, keeping her grounded and fulfilled. For Gia Stull, living authentically means using her unique gifts to support others, share beauty, and create meaningful experiences.Learn more about Gia Stull:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/gia-stull or through Purplelephant Creative, https://www.purplelephantcreative.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

