Amanda Ashenbrenner to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amanda “AJ” Ashenbrenner, fourth-generation co-owner of Schroeder’s Department Store, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share insights on preserving legacy through innovation, adapting to change, and sustaining community-focused entrepreneurship.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Ashenbrenner will explore how honoring tradition while embracing modernization has helped her and her sister keep their 134-year-old family business thriving in a changing world. She breaks down how staying adaptable, diversifying offerings, and holding fast to community values can ensure both legacy and longevity. Viewers will walk away with renewed inspiration to evolve without losing sight of their roots.“We took a chance on continuing our family’s legacy by making the changes needed to thrive for the next 135 years,” said Ashenbrenner.Amanda’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/amanda-ashenbrenner

