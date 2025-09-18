BizzTech Unveils HAL8122™ MCP Ecosystem to Automate Business Tools in Minutes

A glowing neural sphere acts as a command center, radiating connections to modular nodes within a dark tech environment.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BizzTech today introduced the HAL8122™ Model Context Protocol (MCP) Ecosystem. It turns HAL into a secure, conversational command center that connects instantly to a public directory of compatible applications. Teams can add capabilities in minutes and orchestrate work across their tech stack through natural language.

"HAL’s new MCP ecosystem turns natural language into trusted action across your existing stack - in minutes, not months - inside RAG-grounded, policy-aware guardrails aligned with NIST standards. It’s business automation out of the box.”

- Dirk Schmidt, Co-Founder & CEO, BizzTech

Why it matters

Most organizations don’t need another chatbot, they need a way to do work across the tools they already use. HAL’s MCP foundation lets business teams trigger and chain actions - like updating records, moving money, sending notifications, filing tickets, and controlling connected assets, using one trusted interface. Every action runs inside HAL’s RAG-grounded, permissioned, policy-aware guardrails and aligns with enterprise frameworks such as NIST AI RMF and NIST 800-53.

Business automation, out of the box

· Revenue Ops: Route and clean leads, update opportunities, kick off quotes and renewals, and trigger follow-ups across CRM and messaging tools.

· Finance & Operations: Generate invoices, reconcile payments, post journal entries, and notify stakeholders - then log the audit trail.

· IT & Support: Triage tickets, query logs, run safe scripts, and escalate with context - using a conversational front end.

· Workplace & Field: Orchestrate telephony/voice outreach, location/IoT routines, and device actions as part of end-to-end workflows.

Key capabilities

· Instant connectivity: Add new abilities from a growing directory of MCP-native tools in minutes, not months.

· Seamless orchestration: Chain multiple tools to complete multi-step tasks across your stack - no middleware required.

· Confident, secure action: RAG-grounded responses, fine-grained permissions, and policy awareness keep automation inside your rules.

Builds on recent momentum

The MCP ecosystem expands the previously launched HAL8122™ Website Edition, a multilingual, voice-enabled website agent - graduating HAL from on-site answers to orchestrating complex, cross-tool automations.

Availability

MCP integrations are available today and can be configured directly inside HAL, with typical setup measured in minutes.

About BizzTech

BizzTech transforms digital twins into fully interactive, multi-user environments, accessible from any modern browser, and supercharges them with agentic AI to turn passive models into intelligent, operational ecosystems.



Legal Disclaimer:

