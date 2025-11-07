Jenna Torres Offers a Quiet Promise of Love and Loyalty in New Single and Video 'Your Storm'

There’s no greater proof of love than to stay with someone through their suffering” — Jenna Torres

TN, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With strength and openhearted grace, Jenna Torres leans into the power of devotion with “Your Storm,” her most intimate offering yet from her upcoming album, Firebird. Out now alongside a poignant new video, the single finds Torres stripped back and emotionally bare, offering a quiet promise to stand beside those she loves through their darkest hours.Written as both a prayer and a vow, the song speaks to the fierce kind of love that doesn’t walk away when things get hard.“There’s no greater proof of love than to stay with someone through their suffering,” says Jenna. “To offer your strength when they have none. That’s what ‘Your Storm’ is — a promise to be the one who stays when staying is hard.”The video captures the stillness at the heart of the storm — Jenna alone in nature, calm and unwavering, embodying love that holds steady even as scenes of heartache and hardship unfold around her. Her performance is unadorned and grounded, embodying the steadfast heart behind the song.Watch the “Your Storm” video here Due out December 5, Firebird is Jenna’s most personal and powerful album to date — a collection of songs about survival, self-discovery, and rising from the ashes. “Your Storm” follows two earlier singles, “What If” and “Everything But Money,” both of which showcase the duality of Jenna’s artistry: spiritual warmth and country grit.A respected songwriter and recording artist, Jenna Torres first rose to prominence writing for artists like Martha Wash (The Weather Girls) and GRAMMY-winning duo For King & Country. As a solo artist, her albums (A Woman’s Touch, Wild Sugar, All Heart, and Heaven & Hurt) have earned acclaim from American Songwriter, The Boot, No Depression, and more — with Firebird marking a full-circle return to the purpose that first pulled her into a music career in the wake of 9/11.“I’ve learned that sometimes you have to fall apart to come back stronger,” Jenna reflects. “Firebird is about the courage it takes to begin again — and the kind of love that gets you there.”With “Your Storm,” Torres offers a stirring anthem for anyone who’s ever had to be strong for someone else — and a tender reminder that real love doesn’t flinch in the face of suffering.Firebird Track Listing1. Heartbreak River2. Everything But Money3. Firebird4. Your Storm5. Down Time6. What If7. For The Taking8. Everybody’s Happy9. Cover Me10. If This Is A DreamJoin the journey at jennatorres.com Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/0nqfPPiy8Wv3G9szd569V7?si=UOax9CHCSHW93IBcOjNCUw

