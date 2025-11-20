H2O Degree continues Partnership with MachineQ to Deliver New LIT1005 Next-Generation LoRaWAN® Gateway

H2O Degree and MachineQ — advancing the next generation of LoRaWAN infrastructure for multifamily energy management

BENSALEM, PA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- H2O Degree, a leading provider of wireless utility submetering and leak detection solutions, today announced availability of the new LIT1005 — a next-generation LoRaWAN gateway introduced in partnership with MachineQ (a Comcast Company). The LIT1005 offers improved range and performance to support the next wave of high-density utility submetering deployments and other IOT devices.As the number of connected water, gas and energy endpoints per property continues to scale upward, gateway performance becomes a central success factor. The LIT1005 leverages MachineQ’s latest LoRaWAN technology stack, enabling stronger signal penetration, improved receive sensitivity, and long-range coverage designed for mid-rise, high-rise, and garden-style multifamily environments.“We are always looking for ways to offer our customers the best solution possible,” said Don Millstein, President, H2O Degree. “Continuing to partner with MachineQ and integrating their new LoRaWAN gateway technology allows us to do that once again.”The gateway is available from H2O Degree immediately.About H2O DegreeH2O Degree is a leading manufacturer of wireless submetering and leak detection systems for multifamily, commercial buildings, and other multi-tenant environments. The company’s technology enables real-time monitoring of water, gas, and electricity,— helping properties reduce waste, allocate costs fairly, and protect buildings from water damage. For more information, please go to: www. h2odegree.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.