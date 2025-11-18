MTI's Proforma 300iSA Combines SEMI and ASTM Standard Compliance in Space-Efficient Benchtop Design

MTI Proforma 300iSA Semi-Automated Metrology System

The Proforma 300iSA combines ASTM and SEMI standard measurements in a compact, desktop system for flexible semiconductor metrology.

LOCKPORT, IL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vitrek , a leading U.S. designer of precision measurement systems, has introduced the MTI Instruments Proforma 300iSA Semi-Automated Metrology System. The benchtop system delivers full SEMI and ASTM compliance in a compact footprint—offering laboratory-grade precision without the space demands of traditional floor-mounted equipment.“The Proforma 300iSA represents a fundamental shift in how manufacturers approach precision metrology,” said Todd Stukenberg, President at Vitrek. “It provides accuracy, compliance, and efficiency in a form factor that meets modern lab constraints.”Dual-Standard Flexibility: The system supports multiple ASTM standards (F533, F657, F534, F1390, F1451, F1530) alongside SEMI protocols, allowing manufacturers across semiconductor, medical, and aerospace industries to standardize on a single platform for diverse measurement needs.Safety & Ergonomics: Designed to meet SEMI S2-0200 and S8-0999 requirements, the 300iSA emphasizes operator comfort and safety during extended use—critical in high-precision semiconductor environments.Space Efficiency & Automation: Unlike traditional metrology rooms requiring specialized infrastructure, the benchtop design operates in standard labs, freeing valuable floor space. Automated routines and simplified operation reduce the need for highly specialized personnel, addressing the industry’s metrology skills shortage.With semiconductor metrology projected to grow from $7.5 billion in 2024 to $13.4 billion by 2032, the Proforma 300iSA provides a timely solution—delivering precision, safety, and flexibility in one compact system.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.