Influential Women Spotlights Anita Landoll: A Literacy Champion with 40 + Years Elevating Reading Success

CHATHAM, VA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Struggling Readers Through Innovation, Compassion, and Multisensory TeachingWith over four decades of experience as an educator, reading specialist, and published author, Anita has dedicated her life to empowering struggling readers and breaking down barriers to literacy.Anita’s passion for teaching was ignited at a young age when she began tutoring a classmate who struggled with reading. This formative experience solidified her commitment to education and led her to earn her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education from Virginia Wesleyan College in 1975. She further expanded her expertise by obtaining a Master of Education Degree in Learning Disabilities and Emotional Disturbance from Lynchburg College, equipping her to better support students with specialized needs.Throughout her career, primarily within Halifax County Schools and her private initiative, Learn To Read Now, Anita has focused on assisting students with learning differences such as dyslexia and ADHD. Frustrated by the limitations of traditional teaching methods, she took the initiative to develop her own innovative approaches, resulting in the creation and self-publication of The Sounds of Words. This phonics-based, multi-sensory reading intervention program addresses complex reading challenges by enhancing both comprehension and automatic recognition skills.Anita’s journey has been marked by a relentless pursuit of knowledge and a commitment to making a difference in the lives of her students. She encourages young women entering the field of education to embrace perseverance, remain steadfast, and prioritize continuous growth. As the conversation surrounding the needs of students with learning disabilities evolves, she emphasizes the importance of raising awareness and visibility for these critical issues.At the heart of Anita’s work and personal philosophy are the values of perseverance, innovation, and compassion. These principles have guided her in developing a transformative multisensory reading method that has helped countless learners, including an adult student with dyslexia, navigate significant challenges with patience and determination.Even in retirement, Anita remains a passionate advocate for literacy, ensuring that all learners have access to the least restrictive environment. As a mentor and thought leader, she actively engages with her community, sharing valuable insights with over 29,000 followers on LinkedIn.Learn more about Anita Landoll:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/anita-landoll Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

