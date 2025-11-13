Sateliot, CCww, and Lekha Announce the Successful Completion of Interoperability Testing of their NTN NB-IoT Technology

BOURNEMOUTH, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bournemouth, Bangalore, Barcelona, 13 November 2025 — Sateliot, the first company to operate a Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) 5G-Advanced Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) IoT satellite constellation acting as a seamless roaming extension of cellular networks, proudly announces the results of its partnership with Communications Consultants Worldwide Limited (CCww), a leading wireless protocol stack developer for over twenty five years, and Lekha Wireless Solutions (Lekha), OEM of 4G and 5G Wireless Infrastructure and UE solutions. The three teams have successfully integrated the CCww/Lekha UE technology with Sateliot’s NTN IoT test system, and achieved initial registration with the Sateliot network using regenerative mode of operation and successful uplink and downlink data transfers.

As a frontrunner in the satellite technology industry, Sateliot continuously seeks innovative solutions to enhance its offerings. "With CCww and Lekha, Sateliot has made significant progress in validating its NTN IoT technology, demonstrating high efficiency and accuracy in initial tests. Through this cooperation, This cooperation positions Sateliot to expedite and expand its validation process, allowing for the potential of faster development cycles.

The CCww/Lekha NTN NB-IoT UE solution provides cutting-edge capabilities that align perfectly with Sateliot's stringent testing requirements. Lekha’s PHY (layer 1) software, integrated with CCww’s Access Stratum and Non-Access Stratum (layers 2 and 3), deliver a standards compliant and flexible software solution for NTN NB-IoT UE SoC and product developers. CCww has been delivering UE protocol stacks to wireless silicon and product developers for over twenty five years, which are used by billions of end users. Lekha has successfully deployed multiple Private and Public Networks powered by their IPs with unparalleled services to its wireless customers for fifteen years.

The collaboration between Sateliot and CCww/Lekha underscores the power of partnerships in driving technological advancement. Through mutual cooperation and validation with the CCww/Lekha reference UE, the results of the joint effort demonstrates their commitment to delivering excellence in the satellite and wireless technology sectors.

"The partnership with CCww and Lekha, utilizes their innovative NTN NB-IoT UE as a key element in our validation process," said Marco Guadalupi, CTO at Sateliot. "This cooperation is enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of our satellite technology testing and demonstrating a path to considerable time and cost savings, ultimately delivering greater value to our customers."

Richard Carter, CEO of CCww adds, “CCww’s early and intensive investment into 3GPP® Release 17/18 compliant NTN NB-IoT protocol for UEs has enabled us to work with industry leader Sateliot and support their product development. Our record of enabling billions of end user products gives us the experience needed by product developers to create reliable IoT user terminal products.”

Ramu T.S, Co-founder and CEO of Lekha Wireless said: “Sateliot's adoption of our NTN IoT UE technology for system validation is a significant milestone in the evolution of satellite based communications network. We are a deep tech company with significant investment in building wireless connectivity products with clear focus on Non Terrestrial Network. Lekha Wireless is member of 3GPP®, actively contributing to the evolution of 6G standards. "This collaboration with Sateliot and CCww marks a key progression, showcasing the advancing maturity of our technology and paving the way for its adoption in commercial NTN IoT networks.”

Sateliot's adoption of the CCww/Lekha NTN IoT UE reference solution marks a significant milestone in the evolution of satellite communications technology, showcasing the transformative impact of cutting-edge solutions in the satcom industry.

For more information about CCww products please contact sales@ccww.co.uk and for Lekha’s products, please contact business@lekhawireless.com.

About Sateliot:

IoT connectivity, everywhere and for everyone. Sateliot is the first LEO satellite constellation based on the 5G standard, allowing unmodified commercial cellular NB-IoT NTN devices to connect from space. It is the first time in history that terrestrial cellular telecommunications seamlessly merge with satellite connectivity, and Sateliot is leading this revolution. Sateliot’s cost-effective technology and the ability to use low-cost commercial devices to connect to satellites opens up endless possibilities in the untapped market of massive IoT in remote areas. Sateliot’s mission has a global impact: to make IoT connectivity available everywhere and for everyone. The company was founded in 2018, and it has already built up a sales pipeline of more than €1 billion on companies with a diversified range of use cases and geographies. It was founded by a group of seasoned entrepreneurs with extensive telecom and satellite technology experience.

Visit: www.sateliot.com

About CCww:

CCww has been developing, licensing and supporting embedded 3GPP® protocol stack software to leading global mobile players since 2000; more than 4 Billion devices have been manufactured using CCww technology. CCww licenses its portable 3GPP® UE protocol stacks, with integration, conformance-testing, and support services.

Visit: www.ccww.co.uk

About Lekha Wireless:

Lekha Wireless, a Bengaluru based deep tech company, is a leading OEM of 4G & 5G RAN infrastructure, for terrestrial and Non Terrestrial Network solutions. Started in 2010, Lekha is focused on research and development of wireless connectivity technologies, and actively participates in 5G Advanced and 6G standardization. Lekha has received multiple patents in 4G and 5G technologies, is a member of the TSDSI Indian SDO, and is a founding member of the Bharat 6G Alliance.

Visit: www.lekhawireless.com

