Sateliot Partners with CCww and Lekha to Save Time and Costs for NTN NB-IoT Satellite Technology Validation

Reference NTN NB-IoT Terminal from CCww & Lekha Wireless to be Part of Sateliot's Product Validation

BARCELONA, SPAIN, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sateliot, the first company to operate a Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) 5G Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) IoT satellite constellation acting as a seamless roaming extension of cellular networks, proudly announces its partnership with Communications Consultants Worldwide Limited (CCww), a leading wireless protocol stack developer for over twenty years, and Lekha Wireless Solutions (Lekha), a developer of wireless systems and solutions, to leverage their groundbreaking NTN NB-IoT User Equipment (UE) reference solution. Sateliot will integrate the CCww/Lekha technology into its validation process to streamline its satellite system testing, resulting in substantial time and cost savings.

As a frontrunner in the satellite technology industry, Sateliot continuously seeks innovative solutions to enhance its offerings. With CCww and Lekha, Sateliot has successfully validated its UE technology for its satellite systems with unprecedented efficiency and accuracy. Through this cooperation, Sateliot will significantly expedite and expande its validation process, allowing for faster development cycles and quicker time-to-market for its satellite systems.

The CCww/Lekha NTN NB-IoT UE solution provides cutting-edge capabilities that align perfectly with Sateliot's stringent testing requirements. Lekha’s PHY (layer 1) software, integrated with CCww’s Access Stratum and Non-Access Stratum (layers 2 and 3), deliver a standards compliant and flexible software solution for NTN NB-IoT UE product developers. CCww has been delivering UE protocol stacks to wireless silicon and product developers for over twenty years, which are used by billions of end users. Lekha has delivered unparalleled services and IP to its wireless customers for fourteen years.

The collaboration between Sateliot and CCww/Lekha underscores the power of partnerships in driving technological advancement. Through mutual cooperation and the integration of the CCww/Lekha reference UE, the partner companies expect remarkable results, reinforcing their commitment to excellence in the satellite and wireless technology sectors.

"We are thrilled to partner with CCww and Lekha to utilize their innovative NTN/NB-IoT UE as a key element in our validation process," said Marco Guadalupi, CTO at Sateliot. "Through this cooperation, we expect to not only enhance the efficiency and accuracy of our satellite technology testing but also to realize considerable time and cost savings, ultimately delivering greater value to our customers."

Richard Carter, CEO of CCww adds, “CCww’s early and intensive investment into 3GPP® Release 17/18 compliant NTN NB-IoT protocol for UEs has enabled us to work with industry leader Sateliot and support their product development. Our record of enabling billions of end user products gives us the experience needed by product developers to create reliable IoT user terminal products.”

Ramu T.S, Co-founder and CEO of Lekha Wireless said: “Sateliot's adoption of our NTN IoT technology is a significant milestone in the evolution of satellite based communications network. We are a deep tech company with significant investment in building wireless connectivity products with clear focus on Non Terrestrial Network. Lekha Wireless is member of 3GPP actively contributing to the evolution of 6G standards. This collaboration with Sateliot and CCww is a very important step towards realization of a commercial NTN IOT network”.

Sateliot's adoption of the CCww/Lekha NTN IoT UE reference solution marks a significant milestone in the evolution of satellite communications technology, showcasing the transformative impact of cutting-edge solutions in the satcom industry.

For more information about CCww products please contact sales@ccww.co.uk and for Lekha’s products, Muhammad Faheem at faheem@lekhawireless.com.

About Sateliot:

IoT connectivity, everywhere and for everyone. Sateliot is the first LEO satellite constellation based on the 5G standard, allowing unmodified commercial cellular NB-IoT NTN devices to connect from space. It is the first time in history that terrestrial cellular telecommunications seamlessly merge with satellite connectivity, and Sateliot is leading this revolution. Sateliot’s cost-effective technology and the ability to use low-cost commercial devices to connect to satellites opens up endless possibilities in the untapped market of massive IoT in remote areas. Sateliot’s mission has a global impact: to make IoT connectivity available everywhere and for everyone. The company was founded in 2018, and it has already built up a sales pipeline of more than €1 billion on companies with a diversified range of use cases and geographies. It was founded by a group of seasoned entrepreneurs with extensive telecom and satellite technology experience.

About CCww:

CCww has been developing, licensing and supporting embedded 3GPP® protocol stack software to leading global mobile players since 2000; more than 3 Billion devices have been manufactured using CCww technology. CCww licenses its portable 3GPP UE protocol stacks, with integration, conformance-testing, and support services.

About Lekha Wireless:

Lekha Wireless, Bengaluru, is a leading Indian OEM of 4G & 5G RAN infrastructure, industrial network solutions, IoT NTN solutions and Software Defined Radio (SDR) products for defence communication. Started in 2010, Lekha is focused on research and development of wireless connectivity technologies, and actively participates in 5G Advanced and 6G standardization. Lekha has received multiple patents in 4G and 5G technologies, is a member of the TSDSI Indian SDO, and is a founding member of the Bharat 6G Alliance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.