Innovative Polycarbonate Exterior Provides Translucent Touch to Eco-Friendly Park

Translucent exterior by EXTECH lights up boathouse at Beaverdam Reservoir Park, Loudoun County, VA. Photo: Allen Russ Photography, LLC, Studio HDP copyright. Six local high school rowing teams utilize the new boathouse. The polycarbonate exterior provides aesthetics, safety, and energy efficiency. Photo: Allen Russ Photography, LLC, Studio HDP copyright.

Beaverdam Reservoir Park Boathouse, Loudoun County, VA

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EXTECH/Exterior Technologies, Inc., a leader in advanced architectural products and systems, is pleased to announce the successful completion of a project within the recently opened Beaverdam Reservoir Park in Loudoun County, Virginia.The Beaverdam Reservoir Park boathouse completed its inaugural summer and is ready for the new fall rowing season. The 60-acre park is the first phase of a long-range plan to provide public amenities and sustainable access around the Beaverdam Reservoir. The park includes an entrance drive with a shared bike and pedestrian path, approximately 200 parking spaces, a welcome center, several pavilions, a rental boathouse, a crew facility with docks, a maintenance building, educational exhibits, and paved and natural trails throughout the site. The building officially opened late last fall (October 2024).Visitors can walk, hike, picnic, fish, and boat while observing Loudoun County's efforts to promote source water protection and education, achieving one of the park's main goals: balancing ecological health with recreation and human well-being.The design for the boathouse and other park buildings was led by Studio 27 Architecture, with Meridian Construction Co. serving as the general contractor and Modern Door as the installer of the exterior panels and cladding. The overall design of the park was developed by Nelson Byrd Woltz Landscape Architects. EXTECH collaborated with the design team to provide custom design, engineering, and fabrication for an exterior building solution that complements the eco-friendly park. To achieve this goal, EXTECH's innovative Lightwall 3440 was selected and installed for the boathouse on the edge of the reservoir. The Lightwall 3440 system spans all four sides of the building, including polycarbonate cladding for the building's bi-fold door systems. Polycarbonate panels are ideal for this type of application because they are extremely lightweight while maintaining impact-resistance and insulative properties. The glazing does not add unnecessary weight to the doors, which are frequently opened and shut.Choosing a translucent wall system for the boathouse, which provides crew storage for six local high schools, helped to achieve an important design element for the park. "The crew storage building is designed to easily facilitate the flow of crew teams and shells through the park out onto the docks and the reservoir. The building’s translucent exterior allows natural light to illuminate it during the day, and for the building to act as a lantern in the evening and during early morning practices," said Bethan Llewellyn Yen, AIA, project manager for Studio 27 Architecture."This project showcases how insightful architectural design and the artful selection of custom materials can result in buildings that complement and cohesively exist with the environment and provide responsible, public enjoyment of our open spaces," said Kevin Smith, RA, President at EXTECH. "We're honored to have EXTECH translucent polycarbonate wall systems specified for this project, which are often chosen for their durability, energy efficiency, and beauty," Smith said. A more detailed description of the project in its entirety can be found here ###About EXTECH/Exterior Technologies, Inc.Since its inception in 1975, EXTECH/Exterior Technologies, Inc. has been at the forefront of architectural innovation, specializing in translucent walls, windows, skylights, canopies, and façade systems that blend aesthetics with functionality. With over 20 pioneering exterior systems, we've revolutionized daylighting and building envelope solutions across diverse markets and building sectors. Our work, prominently featured in iconic locales like New York's Times Square, showcases our commitment to excellence and innovation. Our recent achievements include prestigious awards and critical acclaim for our collaborative designs and eco-friendly approaches. Operating from our Pittsburgh headquarters, EXTECH serves a nationwide clientele, continually pushing the envelope of architectural design. Discover more about our cutting-edge solutions by contacting us at 800-500-8083, via email at info@extechinc.com, or by visiting our website at www.extechinc.com EXTECH ContactVictoria Scanlon, Marketing ManagerEXTECH/Exterior Technologies, Inc.412-781-0991 ext. 206vscanlon@extechinc.comPR ContactMarianne Jenks, ConsultantMARKETLINK801-560-3754marianne@marketlinkaec.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.