Johnny Prill Celebrates Faith and Family with New Holiday Album Featuring 'Grandpa’s Christmas Present'

Grammy-Nominated Songwriter Johnny Prill

A musical celebration of faith, family, and the magic of Christmas through three generations

This newly recorded version captures the emotional depth I’ve always hoped to share.” — Johnny Prill

BAD AXE, MI, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grammy-nominated songwriter and inspirational music artist Johnny Prill proudly releases his 10-song holiday album, “The Heart of Christmas: Faith and Family.” Blending festive cheer with spiritual reflection, this heartfelt collection celebrates tradition, love, and legacy through original songs that span generations.At the heart of the album is " Grandpa’s Christmas Present ," a true-to-life ballad inspired by Johnny’s son, also named Johnny, who shares his name with his father and grandfather. The song tells the story of a handmade wooden toy passed down through time, carrying the love and craftsmanship of three generations.“I’ve performed this song many times,” says Prill, “but this newly recorded version captures the emotional depth I’ve always hoped to share.” The lyrics recall, “No, Santa Claus didn’t bring it down the chimney on Christmas Eve; this is a Christmas present my dad made for me,” honoring legacy, craftsmanship, and the quiet magic of family tradition.The album “The Heart of Christmas: Faith and Family” features nine original tracks that blend festive cheer with spiritual reflection, including “The Ho Ho Song,” “Santa’s Little Dears,” “ Jesus, Walk with Me Today ,” and “The Miracle of Juan Diego’s Cloak.” Other songs include “Grandpa’s Christmas Present,” “Hawaii Sure Sounds Good on Christmas Day,” “Christ the King (He is Christmas),” “Lovable, Huggable Papa the Bear,” and “America (I Want to Say Thank You)”—each carrying Prill’s signature blend of melodic warmth and heartfelt lyricism.Prill also offers a lyrical and musical reinterpretation of the classic “Jingle Bells” melody with “Jingle, Jingle, Jingle (Santa’s on His Way),” a spirited arrangement designed to surprise and delight listeners.Legendary entertainer Bobby Vinton, known as “The Polish Prince” and a longtime interpreter of Prill’s songs, offers high praise: “Johnny Prill is one of the most creative songwriters of our time. His warmth and understanding blend into his lyrics and music. It's a pleasure to know Johnny as a friend and an equal pleasure to record his songs.”“The Heart of Christmas: Faith and Family” is now available on all major music streaming platforms. Listeners are invited to experience the magic, memory, and meaning of the season through music that honors both the sacred meaning and the simple joys of Christmas.

Grandpa’s Christmas Present – A Heartfelt Holiday Lyric Video

