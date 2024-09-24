Award-Winning Songwriter Johnny Prill Releases New Uplifting Children's Song

Singer-songwriter Johnny Prill

Johnny Prill's new song, "America (I Want to Say Thank You)," is a celebration of unity and the American spirit.

BAD AXE, MI, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grammy-nominated songwriter Johnny Prill has once again captured the hearts of listeners with his latest release " America (I Want to Say Thank You) ." This uplifting children's song is set to inspire and unite audiences of all ages with its powerful message of gratitude and patriotism.In a statement, Johnny Prill shared his inspiration behind the song saying, "I wanted to write a song that embraces America and all the amazing people who call it home. I hope this song brings joy and uplifts the spirits of those who listen to it. The song is a tribute to the resilience and strength of the American people.”In addition to being a talented songwriter, Johnny Prill is also a proud American who is passionate about his music. With his new single, he hopes to inspire others to reflect on the blessings of living in America and to come together in celebration of the upcoming presidential election. "America (I Want to Say Thank You)" is a must-listen for all Americans as we look towards the future of our nation."America (I Want to Say Thank You)" is available to purchase through iTunes or Amazon, where it is featured under 'Children's Music' and will play on all digital platforms.For more information on Johnny Prill and his music, please visit his website at www.NationalGrandparentsDay.com

America (I Want to Say Thank You)

