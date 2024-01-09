Prince George’s Credit Union Increases Annual Scholarship Award and Extends to Nontraditional Students

The Prince George’s Credit Union significantly increases its annual scholarship award to $10,000 and opens the award to graduate and trade school students.

As a pillar of the Prince George’s County community, it was important for the credit union to increase our award amount to support students who must wrestle with the rising costs of higher education.” — PGCFCU Chief Executive Officer Diane Coleman Brown

BOWIE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prince George’s Community Federal Credit Union (PGCFCU) is pleased to announce a unique set of changes to its 2024 annual scholarship program.

PGCFCU will increase the amount of scholarship money awarded from $2,000 to $10,000, and the number of awards will increase from two to four. The scholarship will also now be open to high school, undergraduate, graduate, and trade or vocational students residing or having a home base in Prince George’s County, Maryland. The application will also transition from including a written essay to now requiring a social media video essay submission.

"As a pillar of the Prince George’s County community, it was important for the credit union to increase our award amount to support students who must wrestle with the rising costs of higher education. We also decided to be more inclusive of nontraditional and graduate students who are often edged out of receiving scholarship opportunities. The social media element in the submission process was the icing on the cake as we are committed to increasing our growth and reach within the community," stated PGCFCU Chief Executive Officer Diane Coleman Brown.

Applicants must complete the application outlining their academic history, community involvement, and submitting a video essay response for a chance to win. Applicants must also be members of the PGCFCU credit union or may enter by opening a savings account with the minimum membership amount. The scholarship deadline is 11:59 pm on Friday, March 1, 2024.

For more information, visit https://www.princegeorgescfcu.org/scholarship.

About Prince George’s Community Federal Credit Union

Established in 1967, the Prince George’s Community Federal Credit Union was created to offer financial services to Prince George’s County employees. Over the years, the organization has expanded its reach to serve more than 17,000 members across the county. With assets exceeding $250 million, our community-based credit union welcomes individuals who live, work, volunteer, worship, or attend school in Prince George’s County to open an account. For more information about the organization or to become a member, please visit www.PrinceGeorgesCFCU.org or call 301.627.2666.



