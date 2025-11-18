Trumpcare Reimagined: New Book Unveils the Bold, Bipartisan Blueprint To Fix American Healthcare

Trumpcare Age-Based-Tax credits

BELLEVUE, NE, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Healthcare Reform Book Introduces Trumpcare -Inspired Age-Based Tax Credit ModelA new book titled Trumpcare: The Age-Based Tax credit to Fix American Healthcare presents a bold and timely blueprint for overhauling the U.S. healthcare system. Authored by insurance expert Lee Benham, the book outlines a reform plan centered on age-based tax credits, portability, and consumer-owned coverage—concepts closely aligned with early Trump-era policy discussions.The publication arrives amid ongoing public concern over rising premiums, employer dependency, and growing Medicaid expansion. The book proposes a shift away from income-based subsidies and employer-sponsored insurance (ESI), offering instead a simplified framework that empowers individuals to purchase private insurance, independent of job status or income level.“This plan finally breaks the chains of employer-sponsored coverage and restores the power of choice to the people—not HR departments or Washington bureaucrats,” said author Lee Benham.Key Components of the Trumpcare-Inspired Plan Include:Annual age-based tax credits: $3,000 for ages 0–30, increasing by $100 per year starting at age 31 (e.g., $4,500 at age 45)Portability of coverage across state lines and between jobsAutomatic deposit of unused tax credit funds into individually owned Health Savings Accounts (HSAs)Optional participation for public sector employees to reduce government healthcare liabilitiesElimination of income-tested subsidies and ESI tax exclusions in favor of individual ownershipBenham describes employer-sponsored insurance as “renting a plan from a boss—if someone becomes too sick to work, they lose coverage when they need it most.”The book also argues that current systems obscure the true cost of care through tax exclusions and hidden wage trade-offs. By introducing transparency and restoring individual control, the proposed model aims to reduce long-term public spending and expand access to personalized insurance options.Positioned as a bipartisan proposal, the plan appeals to policymakers, reform advocates, and working families alike. It addresses challenges faced by gig workers, retirees, small business owners, and young adults transitioning off parental coverage.Trumpcare: The Age-Based Solution to Fix American Healthcare is now available on Amazon. The book provides a comprehensive explanation of the tax credit model, outlines implementation strategies, and highlights fiscal implications for public and private sectors.About the Author:Lee Benham is a veteran health insurance professional and advocate for market-based healthcare reform. His work emphasizes transparency, personal ownership, and the elimination of structural distortions in U.S. health policy.

