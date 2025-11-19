TrumpCare Health Reform Proposal Structured for Passage via Budget Reconciliation

Trumpcare Age-Based-Tax credits

BELLEVUE, NE, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trumpcare a new book about America First Healthcare Reform, has been formally structured to comply with the rules governing budget reconciliation, allowing it to advance in the U.S. Senate with a simple majority vote. The proposal is built on voluntary participation, portable tax credits, and expanded Health Savings Account (HSA) access — and is intended as a consumer-driven alternative to the current federal subsidy framework.The proposed legislation, titled the America First Health Care Reform Reconciliation Act of 2026, would establish a new federal tax credit based on age, which could be used to purchase any state-approved health insurance plan. The credit amounts range from $3,000 for younger adults to $6,400 for those nearing retirement age. Individuals who purchase lower-cost plans would be allowed to deposit unused credit funds directly into tax-advantaged HSAs.Reconciliation-Eligible StructureThe proposal’s authors have confirmed that the legislative text was carefully drafted to comply with Section 313 of the Congressional Budget Act of 1974 and the Byrd Rule, which governs the use of reconciliation. Key provisions were designed to affect federal revenue and outlays directly, without introducing non-budgetary mandates or regulatory overreach.“This proposal was constructed with reconciliation in mind from the start,” said a spokesperson for the drafting team. “It creates refundable tax credits, modifies existing exclusions, adjusts outlays, and is paired with offsets to ensure it remains deficit neutral.”The reconciliation process allows certain tax and spending legislation to pass the Senate with a simple majority, bypassing the 60-vote threshold required to overcome a filibuster. To qualify, each provision must have a measurable impact on the federal budget and must not be considered merely incidental to policy objectives.Summary of Major ProvisionsCreation of a voluntary, age-based refundable tax credit under the Internal Revenue Code;HSA eligibility expansion, allowing any legal plan sold in a state to qualify for contributions;Deposit of unused credit funds into HSAs outside the statutory cap;Repeal of the ACA’s employer mandate and codification of the $0 penalty on the individual mandate;Cap on the tax exclusion for employer-sponsored health insurance to offset new outlays;Sunset of enhanced ACA premium subsidies consistent with current law.The proposal includes mechanisms to ensure that participation remains strictly voluntary. Individuals who prefer to remain in employer-sponsored plans, Medicaid, or ACA Marketplace coverage would be able to do so without penalty. The new credit system would operate alongside existing options.Precedent and Legal BasisThe reconciliation process has been used for prior health care legislation, including the Affordable Care Act (2010), Medicare Modernization Act (2003), and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (2017). The TrumpCare proposal follows the same legal and procedural structure, relying entirely on tax and spending provisions to deliver reform without requiring new federal agencies or mandates.Next StepsThe proposal is currently under review by policy and legal advisors, with potential legislative introduction expected in a future congressional session. Budget scoring by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) and consultation with the Senate Parliamentarian would follow to confirm compliance with reconciliation rules.

