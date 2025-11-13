CoreWellness Just Took the First Major Step To End Peanut Allergies

Bryant Williams, CEO of CoreWellness Company, speaks on innovation and entrepreneurship in America during the Community Venture Network event in Minneapolis.

World’s first allergen-less peanut debuts: CoreWellness and AgriNetica unite to make peanuts safe, nutritious, and accessible for everyone

We believe this is more than a food innovation; this is a cultural & lifestyle shift.” — Bryant Williams

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over 6.1 million Americans live with peanut allergies — a condition that limits access to one of nature’s most powerful and affordable sources of protein.But that may soon change.CoreWellness Company, creator of Hardcore Peanut Butter , has partnered with AgriNetica, a division of BetterSeeds, to bring the world’s first allergen-less peanut to market. Together, they’re taking a monumental step toward redefining the future of food, creating a safer, more inclusive, and more sustainable peanut for everyone.“We believe this is more than a food innovation; this is a cultural & lifestyle shift,” said Bryant Williams, Founder & CEO of CoreWellness Company. “Our partnership with Agrinetica represents a historic opportunity to make peanuts safe, nutritious, and accessible for everyone, while staying true to our commitment of making foods that are on trend with consumer demands.”Through using advanced genome editing, powered by BetterSeeds’ proprietary technology, AgriNetica’s allergen-less peanut drastically reduces allergens while preserving nutrition, taste, and versatility. CoreWellness will commercialize this breakthrough under a new brand called Nurtured Nuts, expected to debut following FDA review next year.“We are thrilled to partner with Corewellness to commercialize this life-changing technology. This confirms our vision that BetterSeeds’ 2nd-generation CRISPR technology is the powerful key to solving agriculture’s biggest problems. We are not just editing genes — we are unlocking the safe, full potential of the peanut for every global consumer,” says Ido Margalit, Founder & CEO of BetterSeeds, the owner of AgriNetica.Once approved, Nurtured Nuts will set a new standard for allergen-friendly innovation in the food industry, opening the door to future extensions including protein bars, peanut butter cups, powders, and snacks.The company continues to expand its ecosystem through strategic partnerships. CoreWellnessis working closely with BrandVault360 to scale its retail and brand presence and has receivedearly support from investors such as The BFM Fund and the Oregon Growth Fund via Loon Creek Capital.“I want to take a moment to thank our early investors who believed in this vision before anyoneelse,” Williams added. “Their confidence and commitment have helped us reach this importantmilestone, and we are just getting started.”For additional questions, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact:Daniella FrankelEmail: Support@HardcorePB.comAbout CoreWellness CompanyCoreWellness Company, headquartered in Minneapolis, is a food innovation companydedicated to building healthier, safer, and more inclusive products. Its flagship brand, HardcorePeanut Butter, is made with superfood ingredients like blueberries, coconut oil, and agave—delivering clean-label, protein-packed spreads with no chemicals, no preservatives, andno shortcuts. CoreWellness is now leading the charge to commercialize allergen-safe peanuttechnology with its upcoming brand, Nurtured Nuts.About AgriNeticaAgriNetica, the USA-based division of the leading plant genetics biotech company BetterSeeds,is transforming the global peanut industry with its revolutionary Super-Peanut. HarnessingBetterSeeds’s proprietary 2nd-generation CRISPR gene-editing technology and an extensive 140+ patent portfolio, AgriNetica delivers non-GMO solutions to critical market challenges. The Super-Peanut is engineered to drastically reduce allergens, improve its fatty acid composition, and boost climate resiliency, bringing the peanut industry the robust innovations it urgently requires.###

