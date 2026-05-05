AgriNetica, Nurtured Nuts Announce Allergen-Less Peanuts Now Planted in The USA

"Planting the future of food — AgriNetica, Nurtured Nuts' allergen-less peanuts take root, powered by proprietary technology and a mission to make peanut products safer."

Life-changing technology moves from lab to field, with product expected in hand later this year.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AgriNetica and Nurtured Nuts today announced that its new USDA-approved allergen-less peanuts have been successfully planted at a classified agricultural site in Georgia, a landmark step in the company's mission to make peanuts safe for the more than 6.1 million Americans living with peanut allergies.This planting marks the transition from controlled laboratory conditions to real world, field cultivation, bringing the group’s vision one critical step closer to delivering the world's first commercially available allergen-less peanut product to consumers. The company plans on having the product in hand later this year.The milestone builds on the partnership first announced in November 2025 between Nurtured Nuts and AgriNetica, the U.S. division of BetterSeeds, an Israeli biotech leader in CRISPR-based crop science. Through the rigorous development of proprietary second-generation gene-editing technology, AgriNetica developed a "super peanut" with allergens dramatically reduced while preserving the nutrition, taste, and versatility consumers expect.Georgia, the leading peanut-producing state in the United States, was identified as the optimal growing site given its ideal climate, established agricultural infrastructure, and deep expertise in peanut cultivation. The planting at this location represents the first outdoor, field-scale grow of allergen-less peanuts under the Nurtured Nuts initiative.The upcoming harvest is expected to support ongoing clinical trials, regulatory review, commercial R&D, and customer validation.Nurtured Nuts is currently expanding its ecosystem through strategic partnerships, including collaboration with the USDA, FDA, BrandVault360, & WISECode to scale marketing information and presence.*All allergen-less claims are pending FDA approval.###

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